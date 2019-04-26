Fantasy Baseball Week 6 Preview: Two-start pitcher rankings highlight Mike Soroka, Jake Junis as sleepers

Week 6 is light on the two-start options, and most of the advisable ones are already owned. Scott White ranks them all, highlighting a couple sleepers.

What happens when 11 teams are scheduled to play only five games in a given week? A shortage of two-start pitchers — that's what.

It turns out a number of them are reasonable plays in Week 6 (April 29-May 5) anyway. The top 11 I'd consider must-start in most all formats, in fact. But of them, how many could you realistically find on the waiver wire? Mike Soroka is the only one owned in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

After him, my highest ranked is Jake Junis, who's only 37 percent owned, and by that point, we're already in the range of pitchers I'd consider inadvisable for traditional 5x5 categories leagues. He's fine as a points-league play — one who likely won't do too much damage in the format that most values volume, particularly with a favorable matchup against the Tigers on the schedule — but he shouldn't be a priority pickup for anyone.

The absolute cutoff for points leagues is Tanner Roark at 19, and he's a bit of stretch. In categories leagues, I wouldn't risk any lower than Kyle Freeland at 15.

Rank

Pitcher

Start 1

Start 2

1

Justin Verlander, HOU

at MIN

at LAA

2

Trevor Bauer, CLE

at MIA

vs. SEA

3

Blake Snell, TB

at KC

at BAL

4

Patrick Corbin, WAS

vs. STL

at PHI

5

German Marquez, COL

at MIL

vs. ARI

6

Luis Castillo, CIN

at NYM

vs. SF

7

Zack Wheeler, NYM

vs. CIN

at MIL

8

Chris Paddack, SD

at ATL

vs. LAD

9

Eduardo Rodriguez, BOS

vs. OAK

at CHW

10

Kenta Maeda, LAD*

at SF

at SD

11

Mike Soroka, ATL

vs. SD

at MIA

12

Brad Keller, KC*

vs. TB

at DET

13

Rick Porcello, BOS

vs. OAK

at CHW

14

Julio Teheran, ATL

vs. SD

at MIA

15

Kyle Freeland, COL

at MIL

vs. ARI

16

Jake Junis, KC

vs. TB

at DET

17

Frankie Montas, OAK

at BOS

at PIT

18

Michael Wacha, STL

at WAS

at CHC

19

Tanner Roark, CIN

at NYM

vs. SF

20

Nick Margevicius, SD

at ATL

vs. LAD

21

Adam Wainwright, STL

at WAS

at CHC

22

Jake Odorizzi, MIN

vs. HOU

at NYY

23

Jeff Samardzija, SF

vs. LAD

at CIN

24

Michael Pineda, MIN

vs. HOU

at NYY

25

Anibal Sanchez, WAS

vs. STL

at PHI

26

Jhoulys Chacin, MIL

vs. COL

vs. NYM

27

Clay Buchholz, TOR

at LAA

at TEX

28

Ivan Nova, CHW

vs. BAL

vs. BOS

29

Jason Vargas, NYM

vs. CIN

at MIL

30

Ervin Santana, CHW

vs. BAL

vs. BOS

31

David Hess, BAL

at CHW

vs. TB

*RP-eligible | ^expected to follow opener

 

