Fantasy Baseball Week 6 Preview: Two-start pitcher rankings highlight Mike Soroka, Jake Junis as sleepers
Week 6 is light on the two-start options, and most of the advisable ones are already owned. Scott White ranks them all, highlighting a couple sleepers.
For more Fantasy baseball insights, and to keep up with all the latest news, roster trends and more throughout the season, subscribe to Fantasy Baseball Today now on iTunes, Stitcher or Spotify. You can find us on YouTube now, with full episodes and clips available every Monday through Friday.
What happens when 11 teams are scheduled to play only five games in a given week? A shortage of two-start pitchers — that's what.
It turns out a number of them are reasonable plays in Week 6 (April 29-May 5) anyway. The top 11 I'd consider must-start in most all formats, in fact. But of them, how many could you realistically find on the waiver wire? Mike Soroka is the only one owned in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues.
After him, my highest ranked is Jake Junis, who's only 37 percent owned, and by that point, we're already in the range of pitchers I'd consider inadvisable for traditional 5x5 categories leagues. He's fine as a points-league play — one who likely won't do too much damage in the format that most values volume, particularly with a favorable matchup against the Tigers on the schedule — but he shouldn't be a priority pickup for anyone.
The absolute cutoff for points leagues is Tanner Roark at 19, and he's a bit of stretch. In categories leagues, I wouldn't risk any lower than Kyle Freeland at 15.
Rank
Pitcher
Start 1
Start 2
1
Justin Verlander, HOU
at MIN
at LAA
2
Trevor Bauer, CLE
at MIA
vs. SEA
3
Blake Snell, TB
at KC
at BAL
4
Patrick Corbin, WAS
vs. STL
at PHI
5
German Marquez, COL
at MIL
vs. ARI
6
Luis Castillo, CIN
at NYM
vs. SF
7
Zack Wheeler, NYM
vs. CIN
at MIL
8
Chris Paddack, SD
at ATL
vs. LAD
9
Eduardo Rodriguez, BOS
vs. OAK
at CHW
10
Kenta Maeda, LAD*
at SF
at SD
11
Mike Soroka, ATL
vs. SD
at MIA
12
Brad Keller, KC*
vs. TB
at DET
13
Rick Porcello, BOS
vs. OAK
at CHW
14
Julio Teheran, ATL
vs. SD
at MIA
15
Kyle Freeland, COL
at MIL
vs. ARI
16
Jake Junis, KC
vs. TB
at DET
17
Frankie Montas, OAK
at BOS
at PIT
18
Michael Wacha, STL
at WAS
at CHC
19
Tanner Roark, CIN
at NYM
vs. SF
20
Nick Margevicius, SD
at ATL
vs. LAD
21
Adam Wainwright, STL
at WAS
at CHC
22
Jake Odorizzi, MIN
vs. HOU
at NYY
23
Jeff Samardzija, SF
vs. LAD
at CIN
24
Michael Pineda, MIN
vs. HOU
at NYY
25
Anibal Sanchez, WAS
vs. STL
at PHI
26
Jhoulys Chacin, MIL
vs. COL
vs. NYM
27
Clay Buchholz, TOR
at LAA
at TEX
28
Ivan Nova, CHW
vs. BAL
vs. BOS
29
Jason Vargas, NYM
vs. CIN
at MIL
30
Ervin Santana, CHW
vs. BAL
vs. BOS
31
David Hess, BAL
at CHW
vs. TB
*RP-eligible | ^expected to follow opener
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 Preview: Hitters
Our Scott White considers the startability of Carter Kieboom and looks at some of his favorite...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 6 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Chavis, Fletcher stand out
We got some good news and some bad news on the injury front Thursday, along with some low-owned...
-
Prospects: Kieboom goes the callup
He's not quite Vladimir Guerrero, but Carter Kieboom brings plenty of exciting skills to the...
-
Prospects Report: Life after Vlad
Vladimir Guerrero's impending arrival consumes all prospect talk for now, but Scott White has...
-
Waivers: Soroka, Verdugo shine
Chris Paddack was the standout rookie from Wednesday's action, according to Scott White, but...