The cancellations continue, for all manner of reasons. Rotations will need to be shuffled. Doubleheaders will need to be scheduled. There's so much up in the air right now that it's difficult to make any pitching recommendations that are entirely matchups-based.
It's kind of the whole point of this column, though, so ... yeah. Check back for the latest Sunday afternoon.
One thing you'll probably notice with the list I've currently assembled is how few two-start pitchers there are. It's just one of those weeks when you'd be stretching yourself too far to pick up an extra start. The more attractive plays are making only one.
Here are my favorite streamer pitchers rostered in less than 75 percent of CBS Sports leagues.
Ian Anderson SP
ATL Atlanta • #48 • Age: 22
After he one-hit the Yankees in his major-league debut, why wouldn't you roll with him in a two-start week?
CLE Cleveland • #26 • Age: 23
Triston McKenzie's major-league debut, which saw him strike out 10 in six innings, was even more impressive than Ian Anderson's, and you won't find a much better matchup.
MIL Milwaukee • #39 • Age: 25
Though the walks are worrisome, the stuff has been next to unhittable so far, and the Indians have struggled to score runs all year.
Rich Hill SP
MIN Minnesota • #44 • Age: 40
He's always at risk of breaking down, but seeing as he managed to throw five one-run innings last time out, let's treat him like the upside play he is against the Tigers.
MIA Miami • #57 • Age: 25
The matchup is middle-of-the-road, but the slider has been excellent, piling up whiffs at a stud rate. If Elieser Hernandez keeps pitching this way, he won't be a sleeper for long.
SEA Seattle • #33 • Age: 24
Emphasizing the sinker has led to better command and three straight quality starts for Justus Sheffield. The whiffs could be higher, but against one of the majors' worse offenses this year, I'll roll the dice.
Dane Dunning SP
CHW Chi. White Sox • #51 • Age: 25
Kind of a speculative pick since Dane Dunning's return to the starting rotation hasn't been announced, but the White Sox will be needing a starter next Friday. After piling up 17 whiffs on 73 pitches in his debut a couple weeks back, the righty seems like the obvious choice.
LAD L.A. Dodgers • #46 • Age: 26
Tony Gonsolin is confirmed to be rejoining the Dodgers rotation with Walker Buehler going on the IL, and he should stick around for a second start against a Rockies lineup that typically struggles on the road.
STL St. Louis • #43 • Age: 25
His pitch-to-contact approach makes him a liability in categories leagues, but his elite ground-ball rate makes him stable in points leagues. Take advantage of the two starts in that format.
Danny Duffy SP
KC Kansas City • #41 • Age: 31
The fastball has been playing up for Danny Duffy this year, making him a reliable contributor and respectable bat-misser so far. And again, the Indians lineup isn't one to fear.