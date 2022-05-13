Garrett Whitlock RP BOS Boston • #72 • Age: 25 Matchups vs. HOU, vs. SEA Rostered 79% He got top billing last week when he looked like he was in line for two starts, and the same logic holds for this week. The bigger concern than the matchups is whether he'll go deep enough into these starts to secure a win, but having two tries makes it worth the gamble.

Josh Winder RP MIN Minnesota • #74 • Age: 25 Matchup at OAK Rostered 57% Some uncharacteristic control issues derailed his latest start, but the otherwise impressive rookie will have a chance to bounce back against what amounts to a Triple-A lineup.

Jose Urquidy SP HOU Houston • #65 • Age: 27 Matchups at BOS, vs. TEX Rostered 77% He's become a bland pitcher after flashing upside earlier in his career, but his strong supporting cast gives him a chance for two wins against lineups that haven't lived up to expectations so far.

Jameson Taillon SP NYY N.Y. Yankees • #50 • Age: 30 Matchups at BAL, vs. CHW Rostered 73% He's overachieved so far, but it's likely to continue with these matchups. Camden Yards has become a particularly hospitable environment with its new dimensions, and the White Sox have been a bottom-five offense so far.

Jordan Montgomery SP NYY N.Y. Yankees • #47 • Age: 29 Matchup at BAL Rostered 76% He continues to fall short of the 80 percent threshold that would render him ineligible for this list. Pencil him in for another 5-6 effective innings with this matchup.

Drew Rasmussen SP TB Tampa Bay • #57 • Age: 26 Matchup vs. DET Rostered 78% Though he hasn't sustained the bat-missing ability he demonstrated a couple turns ago against the Mariners, he's reliable enough to take advantage of the lowest scoring team in baseball.

Yusei Kikuchi SP TOR Toronto • #16 • Age: 30 Matchups vs. SEA, vs. CIN Rostered 48% The unsteady left-hander appears to have stabilized over his past couple starts, just in time for two favorable matchups. Be forewarned, though, he has a tendency to melt down right when you think you have him figured out.

Brad Keller SP KC Kansas City • #56 • Age: 26 Matchups vs. CHW, vs. MIN Rostered 56% His ERA is obviously too good to be true, but the ground-ball specialist has been known to limit damage when his slider is working. If volume is your priority, he could deliver.

Martin Perez SP TEX Texas • #54 • Age: 31 Matchups vs. LAA, at HOU Rostered 28% Given his track record and these matchups, you should know better than to trust him, but when he's allowed a combined two earned runs on 13 hits over his past four outings, all quality starts, it's tempting to roll the dice.