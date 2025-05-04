cristopher-sanchez.jpg

Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period and then categorizes them by how usable they are. The names depicted here are highly speculative and subject to change.

One of the most common ways they change is with the addition of a spot starter when a team is scheduled to play six games in a row. It doesn't always happen, but it happens often enough that I'm taking the extra step this year of pointing out which of the two-start pitchers is scheduled for Tuesday and Sunday in the upcoming scoring period since they're the most likely to lose out in such a scenario.

Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 7 (May 5-11), with the most questionable (Tuesday/Sunday in a seven-game week) being Chris Sale, Seth Lugo, Zac Gallen, Tony Gonsolin, Andrew Abbott and Sean Burke.

All information is up to date as of Sunday afternoon.

Must-start, all formats
1
Z. Wheeler SP PHI Zack Wheeler SP PHI
@
TB
Tampa Bay
 		@
CLE
Cleveland
2
C. Sale SP ATL Chris Sale SP ATL
vs
CIN
Cincinnati
 		@
PIT
Pittsburgh
3
C. Ragans SP KC Cole Ragans SP KC
vs
CHW
Chi. White Sox
 		vs
BOS
Boston
4
P. Lopez SP MIN Pablo Lopez SP MIN
vs
BAL
Baltimore
 		vs
SF
San Francisco
5
N. Eovaldi SP TEX Nathan Eovaldi SP TEX
@
BOS
Boston
 		@
DET
Detroit
6
C. Rodon SP NYY Carlos Rodon SP NYY
vs
SD
San Diego
 		@
ATH
Athletics
7
S. Lugo SP KC Seth Lugo SP KC
vs
CHW
Chi. White Sox
 		vs
BOS
Boston
8
N. Pivetta SP SD Nick Pivetta SP SD
@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
 		@
COL
Colorado
9
D. Rasmussen SP TB Drew Rasmussen SP TB
vs
PHI
Philadelphia
 		vs
MIL
Milwaukee
10
B. Miller SP SEA Bryce Miller SP SEA
@
ATH
Athletics
 		vs
TOR
Toronto
Advisable in most cases
11
Z. Gallen SP ARI Zac Gallen SP ARI
vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
 		vs
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
12
T. Gonsolin SP LAD Tony Gonsolin SP LAD
@
MIA
Miami
 		@
ARI
Arizona
13
R. Blanco SP HOU Ronel Blanco SP HOU
@
MIL
Milwaukee
 		vs
CIN
Cincinnati
14
S. Smith SP CHW Shane Smith SP CHW
@
KC
Kansas City
 		vs
MIA
Miami
Better left for points leagues
15
L. Giolito SP BOS Lucas Giolito SP BOS
vs
TEX
Texas
 		@
KC
Kansas City
16
L. Ortiz SP CLE Luis Ortiz SP CLE
@
WAS
Washington
 		vs
PHI
Philadelphia
17
L. Severino SP ATH Luis Severino SP ATH
vs
SEA
Seattle
 		vs
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
18
T. Anderson SP LAA Tyler Anderson SP LAA
vs
TOR
Toronto
 		vs
BAL
Baltimore
19
J. Irvin SP WAS Jake Irvin SP WAS
vs
CLE
Cleveland
 		vs
STL
St. Louis
20
B. Singer SP CIN Brady Singer SP CIN
@
ATL
Atlanta
 		@
HOU
Houston
21
G. Canning SP NYM Griffin Canning SP NYM
@
ARI
Arizona
 		vs
CHC
Chi. Cubs
22
M. Boyd SP CHC Matthew Boyd SP CHC
vs
SF
San Francisco
 		@
NYM
N.Y. Mets
23
T. Myers SP MIL Tobias Myers SP MIL
vs
HOU
Houston
 		@
TB
Tampa Bay
24
L. Roupp SP SF Landen Roupp SP SF
@
CHC
Chi. Cubs
 		@
MIN
Minnesota
No thanks
25
A. Abbott SP CIN Andrew Abbott SP CIN
@
ATL
Atlanta
 		@
HOU
Houston
26
A. Smith-Shawver SP ATL A.J. Smith-Shawver SP ATL
vs
CIN
Cincinnati
 		@
PIT
Pittsburgh
27
S. Alcantara SP MIA Sandy Alcantara SP MIA
vs
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
 		@
CHW
Chi. White Sox
28
C. Dollander SP COL Chase Dollander SP COL
vs
DET
Detroit
 		vs
SD
San Diego
29
S. Burke SP CHW Sean Burke SP CHW
@
KC
Kansas City
 		vs
MIA
Miami
30
J. Jobe SP DET Jackson Jobe SP DET
@
COL
Colorado
 		vs
TEX
Texas
31
M. Mikolas SP STL Miles Mikolas SP STL
vs
PIT
Pittsburgh
 		@
WAS
Washington
32
C. Povich SP BAL Cade Povich SP BAL
@
MIN
Minnesota
 		@
LAA
L.A. Angels
33
C. Mlodzinski SP PIT Carmen Mlodzinski SP PIT
@
STL
St. Louis
 		vs
ATL
Atlanta