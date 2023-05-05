Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period, grouping them by how advisable they are (or aren't). The names depicted here are only speculative and subject to change from one day to the next.
Here are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 7 (May 8-14). Check back Sunday for the latest updates.
|1
S. McClanahan SP TB Shane McClanahan SP TB
|
@
|
@
|2
Z. Gallen SP ARI Zac Gallen SP ARI
|
vs
|
vs
|3
F. Valdez SP HOU Framber Valdez SP HOU
|
@
|
@
|4
L. Webb SP SF Logan Webb SP SF
|
vs
|
@
|5
L. Gilbert SP SEA Logan Gilbert SP SEA
|
vs
|
@
|6
M. Scherzer SP NYM Max Scherzer SP NYM
|
@
|
@
|7
D. Cease SP CHW Dylan Cease SP CHW
|
@
|
vs
|8
L. Giolito SP CHW Lucas Giolito SP CHW
|
@
|
vs
|9
|10
T. Bibee SP CLE Tanner Bibee SP CLE
|
vs
|
vs
|11
A. DeSclafani SP SF Anthony DeSclafani SP SF
|
vs
|
@
|12
|13
M. Stroman SP CHC Marcus Stroman SP CHC
|
vs
|
@
|14
G. Ashcraft SP CIN Graham Ashcraft SP CIN
|
vs
|
@
|15
Z. Eflin SP TB Zach Eflin SP TB
|
@
|
@
|16
|17
|18
L. Varland SP MIN Louie Varland SP MIN
|
vs
|
vs
|19
B. Pfaadt SP ARI Brandon Pfaadt SP ARI
|
vs
|
vs
|20
M. Mikolas SP STL Miles Mikolas SP STL
|
@
|
@
|21
K. Gibson SP BAL Kyle Gibson SP BAL
|
vs
|
vs
|22
E. Lauer SP MIL Eric Lauer SP MIL
|
vs
|
vs
|23
M. Wacha SP SD Michael Wacha SP SD
|
@
|
@
|24
B. Garrett RP MIA Braxton Garrett RP MIA
|
@
|
vs
|25
K. Freeland SP COL Kyle Freeland SP COL
|
@
|
vs
|26
Z. Greinke SP KC Zack Greinke SP KC
|
vs
|
@
|27
|28
M. Lorenzen SP DET Michael Lorenzen SP DET
|
@
|
vs
|29
C. Schmidt SP NYY Clarke Schmidt SP NYY
|
vs
|
vs
|30
J. Lyles SP KC Jordan Lyles SP KC
|
vs
|
@
|31
D. Rucinski SP OAK Drew Rucinski SP OAK
|
@
|
vs
|32
J. Irvin SP WAS Jake Irvin SP WAS
|
@
|
vs