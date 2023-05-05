anthony-desclafani.jpg

Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period, grouping them by how advisable they are (or aren't). The names depicted here are only speculative and subject to change from one day to the next.

Here are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 7 (May 8-14). Check back Sunday for the latest updates.

Must-start, all formats
1
S. McClanahan SP TB Shane McClanahan SP TB
@
BAL
Baltimore
 		@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
2
Z. Gallen SP ARI Zac Gallen SP ARI
vs
MIA
Miami
 		vs
SF
San Francisco
3
F. Valdez SP HOU Framber Valdez SP HOU
@
LAA
L.A. Angels
 		@
CHW
Chi. White Sox
4
L. Webb SP SF Logan Webb SP SF
vs
WAS
Washington
 		@
ARI
Arizona
5
L. Gilbert SP SEA Logan Gilbert SP SEA
vs
TEX
Texas
 		@
DET
Detroit
6
M. Scherzer SP NYM Max Scherzer SP NYM
@
CIN
Cincinnati
 		@
WAS
Washington
7
D. Cease SP CHW Dylan Cease SP CHW
@
KC
Kansas City
 		vs
HOU
Houston
8
L. Giolito SP CHW Lucas Giolito SP CHW
@
KC
Kansas City
 		vs
HOU
Houston
9
N. Cortes SP NYY Nestor Cortes SP NYY
vs
OAK
Oakland
 		vs
TB
Tampa Bay
Advisable in most cases
10
T. Bibee SP CLE Tanner Bibee SP CLE
vs
DET
Detroit
 		vs
LAA
L.A. Angels
11
A. DeSclafani SP SF Anthony DeSclafani SP SF
vs
WAS
Washington
 		@
ARI
Arizona
12
M. Keller SP PIT Mitch Keller SP PIT
vs
COL
Colorado
 		@
BAL
Baltimore
13
M. Stroman SP CHC Marcus Stroman SP CHC
vs
STL
St. Louis
 		@
MIN
Minnesota
14
G. Ashcraft SP CIN Graham Ashcraft SP CIN
vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
 		@
MIA
Miami
15
Z. Eflin SP TB Zach Eflin SP TB
@
BAL
Baltimore
 		@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
Better left for points leagues
16
A. Heaney SP TEX Andrew Heaney SP TEX
@
SEA
Seattle
 		@
OAK
Oakland
17
J. Gray SP TEX Jon Gray SP TEX
@
SEA
Seattle
 		@
OAK
Oakland
18
L. Varland SP MIN Louie Varland SP MIN
vs
SD
San Diego
 		vs
CHC
Chi. Cubs
19
B. Pfaadt SP ARI Brandon Pfaadt SP ARI
vs
MIA
Miami
 		vs
SF
San Francisco
20
M. Mikolas SP STL Miles Mikolas SP STL
@
CHC
Chi. Cubs
 		@
BOS
Boston
No thanks
21
K. Gibson SP BAL Kyle Gibson SP BAL
vs
TB
Tampa Bay
 		vs
PIT
Pittsburgh
22
E. Lauer SP MIL Eric Lauer SP MIL
vs
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
 		vs
KC
Kansas City
23
M. Wacha SP SD Michael Wacha SP SD
@
MIN
Minnesota
 		@
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
24
B. Garrett RP MIA Braxton Garrett RP MIA
@
ARI
Arizona
 		vs
CIN
Cincinnati
25
K. Freeland SP COL Kyle Freeland SP COL
@
PIT
Pittsburgh
 		vs
PHI
Philadelphia
26
Z. Greinke SP KC Zack Greinke SP KC
vs
CHW
Chi. White Sox
 		@
MIL
Milwaukee
27
J. Sears RP OAK JP Sears RP OAK
@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
 		vs
TEX
Texas
28
M. Lorenzen SP DET Michael Lorenzen SP DET
@
CLE
Cleveland
 		vs
SEA
Seattle
29
C. Schmidt SP NYY Clarke Schmidt SP NYY
vs
OAK
Oakland
 		vs
TB
Tampa Bay
30
J. Lyles SP KC Jordan Lyles SP KC
vs
CHW
Chi. White Sox
 		@
MIL
Milwaukee
31
D. Rucinski SP OAK Drew Rucinski SP OAK
@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
 		vs
TEX
Texas
32
J. Irvin SP WAS Jake Irvin SP WAS
@
SF
San Francisco
 		vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets