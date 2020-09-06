Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming week, sorting them by how usable they are. The standard for a two-start sleeper is higher in categories leagues, where ERA and WHIP need to be protected, than in point leagues, where volume is a higher priority, and it's indicated in the tiers below.
These are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 8 (Sept. 7-13):
|1
M. Scherzer SP WAS Max Scherzer SP WAS
|
vs
TBTampa Bay
|
vs
ATLAtlanta
|2
Z. Gallen SP ARI Zac Gallen SP ARI
|
@
SFSan Francisco
|
vs
SEASeattle
|3
L. Lynn SP TEX Lance Lynn SP TEX
|
vs
LAAL.A. Angels
|
vs
OAKOakland
|4
M. Clevinger SP SD Mike Clevinger SP SD
|
vs
COLColorado
|
vs
SFSan Francisco
|5
D. Lamet SP SD Dinelson Lamet SP SD
|
vs
COLColorado
|
vs
SFSan Francisco
|6
Z. Wheeler SP PHI Zack Wheeler SP PHI
|
@
NYMN.Y. Mets
|
@
MIAMiami
|7
Z. Plesac SP CLE Zach Plesac SP CLE
|
vs
KCKansas City
|
@
MINMinnesota
|8
K. Hendricks SP CHC Kyle Hendricks SP CHC
|
vs
STLSt. Louis
|
@
MILMilwaukee
|9
I. Anderson SP ATL Ian Anderson SP ATL
|
vs
MIAMiami
|
@
WASWashington
|10
T. McKenzie SP CLE Triston McKenzie SP CLE
|
vs
KCKansas City
|
@
MINMinnesota
|11
S. Sanchez SP MIA Sixto Sanchez SP MIA
|
@
ATLAtlanta
|
vs
PHIPhiladelphia
|12
C. Javier SP HOU Cristian Javier SP HOU
|
@
OAKOakland
|
@
LADL.A. Dodgers
|13
C. Morton SP TB Charlie Morton SP TB
|
@
WASWashington
|
vs
BOSBoston
|14
B. Keller SP KC Brad Keller SP KC
|
@
CLECleveland
|
vs
PITPittsburgh
|15
D. Cease SP CHW Dylan Cease SP CHW
|
@
PITPittsburgh
|
vs
DETDetroit
|16
|17
K. Gausman SP SF Kevin Gausman SP SF
|
vs
ARIArizona
|
@
SDSan Diego
|18
|19
|20
|21
J. Montgomery SP NYY Jordan Montgomery SP NYY
|
@
TORToronto
|
vs
BALBaltimore
|22
L. Weaver SP ARI Luke Weaver SP ARI
|
vs
LADL.A. Dodgers
|
vs
SEASeattle
|23
C. Bassitt SP OAK Chris Bassitt SP OAK
|
@
HOUHouston
|
@
TEXTexas
|24
|25
A. Mills SP CHC Alec Mills SP CHC
|
vs
CINCincinnati
|
@
MILMilwaukee
|26
M. Perez SP BOS Martin Perez SP BOS
|
@
PHIPhiladelphia
|
@
TBTampa Bay
|27
|28
S. Turnbull SP DET Spencer Turnbull SP DET
|
vs
MILMilwaukee
|
@
CHWChi. White Sox
|29
K. Freeland SP COL Kyle Freeland SP COL
|
@
SDSan Diego
|
vs
LAAL.A. Angels
|30
C. Martinez SP STL Carlos Martinez SP STL
|
vs
MINMinnesota
|
vs
CINCincinnati
|31
D. Peterson SP NYM David Peterson SP NYM
|
vs
PHIPhiladelphia
|
@
TORToronto
|32
|33
J. Urena SP MIA Jose Urena SP MIA
|
@
ATLAtlanta
|
vs
PHIPhiladelphia
|34
J. Oviedo SP STL Johan Oviedo SP STL
|
@
CHCChi. Cubs
|
vs
CINCincinnati
|35
R. Erlin RP ATL Robbie Erlin RP ATL
|
vs
MIAMiami
|
@
WASWashington
|36
J. Means SP BAL John Means SP BAL
|
@
NYMN.Y. Mets
|
@
NYYN.Y. Yankees
|37
M. Fulmer SP DET Michael Fulmer SP DET
|
@
MINMinnesota
|
@
CHWChi. White Sox
|38
J. Teheran SP LAA Julio Teheran SP LAA
|
@
TEXTexas
|
@
COLColorado