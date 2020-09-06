Watch Now: Highlights: Tigers at Twins (1:00)

Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming week, sorting them by how usable they are. The standard for a two-start sleeper is higher in categories leagues, where ERA and WHIP need to be protected, than in point leagues, where volume is a higher priority, and it's indicated in the tiers below.

These are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 8 (Sept. 7-13):

Must-starts, all formats
1
M. Scherzer SP WAS Max Scherzer SP WAS
vs TBTampa Bay vs ATLAtlanta
2
Z. Gallen SP ARI Zac Gallen SP ARI
@ SFSan Francisco vs SEASeattle
3
L. Lynn SP TEX Lance Lynn SP TEX
vs LAAL.A. Angels vs OAKOakland
4
M. Clevinger SP SD Mike Clevinger SP SD
vs COLColorado vs SFSan Francisco
5
D. Lamet SP SD Dinelson Lamet SP SD
vs COLColorado vs SFSan Francisco
6
Z. Wheeler SP PHI Zack Wheeler SP PHI
@ NYMN.Y. Mets @ MIAMiami
7
Z. Plesac SP CLE Zach Plesac SP CLE
vs KCKansas City @ MINMinnesota
8
K. Hendricks SP CHC Kyle Hendricks SP CHC
vs STLSt. Louis @ MILMilwaukee
9
I. Anderson SP ATL Ian Anderson SP ATL
vs MIAMiami @ WASWashington
10
T. McKenzie SP CLE Triston McKenzie SP CLE
vs KCKansas City @ MINMinnesota
11
S. Sanchez SP MIA Sixto Sanchez SP MIA
@ ATLAtlanta vs PHIPhiladelphia
Sleepers and questionables
12
C. Javier SP HOU Cristian Javier SP HOU
@ OAKOakland @ LADL.A. Dodgers
13
C. Morton SP TB Charlie Morton SP TB
@ WASWashington vs BOSBoston
14
B. Keller SP KC Brad Keller SP KC
@ CLECleveland vs PITPittsburgh
15
D. Cease SP CHW Dylan Cease SP CHW
@ PITPittsburgh vs DETDetroit
16
T. Mahle SP CIN Tyler Mahle SP CIN
@ CHCChi. Cubs @ STLSt. Louis
17
K. Gausman SP SF Kevin Gausman SP SF
vs ARIArizona @ SDSan Diego
18
A. Houser SP MIL Adrian Houser SP MIL
@ DETDetroit vs CHCChi. Cubs
Better left for points leagues
19
Z. Eflin SP PHI Zach Eflin SP PHI
vs BOSBoston @ MIAMiami
20
F. Montas SP OAK Frankie Montas SP OAK
vs HOUHouston @ TEXTexas
21
J. Montgomery SP NYY Jordan Montgomery SP NYY
@ TORToronto vs BALBaltimore
22
L. Weaver SP ARI Luke Weaver SP ARI
vs LADL.A. Dodgers vs SEASeattle
23
C. Bassitt SP OAK Chris Bassitt SP OAK
@ HOUHouston @ TEXTexas
24
J. Happ SP NYY J.A. Happ SP NYY
@ TORToronto vs BALBaltimore
No thanks
25
A. Mills SP CHC Alec Mills SP CHC
vs CINCincinnati @ MILMilwaukee
26
M. Perez SP BOS Martin Perez SP BOS
@ PHIPhiladelphia @ TBTampa Bay
27
K. Allard SP TEX Kolby Allard SP TEX
@ SEASeattle vs OAKOakland
28
S. Turnbull SP DET Spencer Turnbull SP DET
vs MILMilwaukee @ CHWChi. White Sox
29
K. Freeland SP COL Kyle Freeland SP COL
@ SDSan Diego vs LAAL.A. Angels
30
C. Martinez SP STL Carlos Martinez SP STL
vs MINMinnesota vs CINCincinnati
31
D. Peterson SP NYM David Peterson SP NYM
vs PHIPhiladelphia @ TORToronto
32
L. Webb SP SF Logan Webb SP SF
vs SEASeattle @ SDSan Diego
33
J. Urena SP MIA Jose Urena SP MIA
@ ATLAtlanta vs PHIPhiladelphia
34
J. Oviedo SP STL Johan Oviedo SP STL
@ CHCChi. Cubs vs CINCincinnati
35
R. Erlin RP ATL Robbie Erlin RP ATL
vs MIAMiami @ WASWashington
36
J. Means SP BAL John Means SP BAL
@ NYMN.Y. Mets @ NYYN.Y. Yankees
37
M. Fulmer SP DET Michael Fulmer SP DET
@ MINMinnesota @ CHWChi. White Sox
38
J. Teheran SP LAA Julio Teheran SP LAA
@ TEXTexas @ COLColorado