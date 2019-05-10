Fantasy Baseball Week 8 Preview: Two-start pitcher rankings highlight Brad Peacock, Kyle Gibson as sleepers

Week 8 is one where you'll want to be especially active on the waiver wire, according to Scott White, at least as far as your pursuit of two-start pitcher goes.

This week should be a fun one.

After a week that featured an outrageous number of two-start pitchers, particularly those on the high end, Week 8 (May 13-19) is just the opposite — not so many choices overall, but a number of interesting ones with higher availability than we're used to seeing. 

The first 10 are basically must-start and not the sort of pitchers you could expect to find on the waiver wire, but Brad Peacock at No. 11 begins a string of three consecutive owned in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. Each of Peacock, Brandon Woodruff and Kyle Gibson is coming off his best start of the season, with the latter showing a clear upward trajectory, and each is an advisable sleeper for all formats.

After Yusei Kikuchi at No. 14 come a couple more with high availability, Jerad Eickhoff and Chris Bassitt, who have both been surprisingly reliable since returning from the minors. Sonny Gray also isn't such a terrible choice in a points league, if you're looking to get as much volume as you can, but I'd stop short of recommending them in traditional 5x5 formats. The chances of them hurting your ratios are just too high.

If you're really looking to push the limits, any one in the top 22 is at least defensible, though you're taking on much greater risk with the bottom five of that group. In some cases, it may not be worth freeing up the roster spot to use them.

Rank Pitcher Start 1 Start 2
1 Chris Sale, BOS vs. COL vs. HOU
2 Shane Bieber, CLE at CHW vs. BAL
3 Jose Berrios, MIN vs. LAA at SEA
4 Matthew Boyd, DET vs. HOU vs. OAK
5 Charlie Morton, TB at MIA at NYY
6 Aaron Nola, PHI vs. MIL vs. COL
7 Robbie Ray, ARI vs. PIT vs. SF
8 Joe Musgrove, PIT at ARI at SD
9 Jack Flaherty, STL at ATL at TEX
10 Kyle Hendricks, CHC at CIN at WAS
11 Brad Peacock, HOU* at DET at BOS
12 Brandon Woodruff, MIL* at PHI at ATL
13 Kyle Gibson, MIN vs. LAA at SEA
14 Yusei Kikuchi, SEA vs. OAK vs. MIN
15 Jerad Eickhoff, PHI* vs. MIL vs. COL
16 Chris Bassitt, OAK at SEA at DET
17 Sonny Gray, CIN vs. CHC vs. LAD
18 Tyler Skaggs, LAA at MIN vs. KC
19 Mike Foltynewicz, ATL vs. STL vs. MIL
20 Reynaldo Lopez, CHW vs. CLE vs. TOR
21 Danny Duffy, KC vs. TEX at LAA
22 Trent Thornton, TOR* at SF at CHW
23 Kyle Freeland, COL at BOS at PHI
24 Jonathan Loaisiga, NYY* vs. BAL vs. TB
25 Brett Anderson, OAK at SEA at DET
26 Andrew Cashner, BAL at NYY at CLE
27 Jeremy Hellickson, WAS vs. NYM vs. CHC
28 Shelby Miller, TEX at KC vs. STL
29 Manny Banuelos, CHW vs. CLE vs. TOR
30 Freddy Peralta, MIL at PHI at ATL
31 Wilmer Font, NYM* at WAS at MIA
32 David Hess, BAL at NYY at CLE
33 Nick Kingham, PIT at ARI at SD
34 Ryan Carpenter, DET vs. HOU vs. OAK
*RP-eligible | ^expected to follow opener  
