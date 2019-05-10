Fantasy Baseball Week 8 Preview: Two-start pitcher rankings highlight Brad Peacock, Kyle Gibson as sleepers
Week 8 is one where you'll want to be especially active on the waiver wire, according to Scott White, at least as far as your pursuit of two-start pitcher goes.
This week should be a fun one.
After a week that featured an outrageous number of two-start pitchers, particularly those on the high end, Week 8 (May 13-19) is just the opposite — not so many choices overall, but a number of interesting ones with higher availability than we're used to seeing.
The first 10 are basically must-start and not the sort of pitchers you could expect to find on the waiver wire, but Brad Peacock at No. 11 begins a string of three consecutive owned in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. Each of Peacock, Brandon Woodruff and Kyle Gibson is coming off his best start of the season, with the latter showing a clear upward trajectory, and each is an advisable sleeper for all formats.
After Yusei Kikuchi at No. 14 come a couple more with high availability, Jerad Eickhoff and Chris Bassitt, who have both been surprisingly reliable since returning from the minors. Sonny Gray also isn't such a terrible choice in a points league, if you're looking to get as much volume as you can, but I'd stop short of recommending them in traditional 5x5 formats. The chances of them hurting your ratios are just too high.
If you're really looking to push the limits, any one in the top 22 is at least defensible, though you're taking on much greater risk with the bottom five of that group. In some cases, it may not be worth freeing up the roster spot to use them.
|Rank
|Pitcher
|Start 1
|Start 2
|1
|Chris Sale, BOS
|vs. COL
|vs. HOU
|2
|Shane Bieber, CLE
|at CHW
|vs. BAL
|3
|Jose Berrios, MIN
|vs. LAA
|at SEA
|4
|Matthew Boyd, DET
|vs. HOU
|vs. OAK
|5
|Charlie Morton, TB
|at MIA
|at NYY
|6
|Aaron Nola, PHI
|vs. MIL
|vs. COL
|7
|Robbie Ray, ARI
|vs. PIT
|vs. SF
|8
|Joe Musgrove, PIT
|at ARI
|at SD
|9
|Jack Flaherty, STL
|at ATL
|at TEX
|10
|Kyle Hendricks, CHC
|at CIN
|at WAS
|11
|Brad Peacock, HOU*
|at DET
|at BOS
|12
|Brandon Woodruff, MIL*
|at PHI
|at ATL
|13
|Kyle Gibson, MIN
|vs. LAA
|at SEA
|14
|Yusei Kikuchi, SEA
|vs. OAK
|vs. MIN
|15
|Jerad Eickhoff, PHI*
|vs. MIL
|vs. COL
|16
|Chris Bassitt, OAK
|at SEA
|at DET
|17
|Sonny Gray, CIN
|vs. CHC
|vs. LAD
|18
|Tyler Skaggs, LAA
|at MIN
|vs. KC
|19
|Mike Foltynewicz, ATL
|vs. STL
|vs. MIL
|20
|Reynaldo Lopez, CHW
|vs. CLE
|vs. TOR
|21
|Danny Duffy, KC
|vs. TEX
|at LAA
|22
|Trent Thornton, TOR*
|at SF
|at CHW
|23
|Kyle Freeland, COL
|at BOS
|at PHI
|24
|Jonathan Loaisiga, NYY*
|vs. BAL
|vs. TB
|25
|Brett Anderson, OAK
|at SEA
|at DET
|26
|Andrew Cashner, BAL
|at NYY
|at CLE
|27
|Jeremy Hellickson, WAS
|vs. NYM
|vs. CHC
|28
|Shelby Miller, TEX
|at KC
|vs. STL
|29
|Manny Banuelos, CHW
|vs. CLE
|vs. TOR
|30
|Freddy Peralta, MIL
|at PHI
|at ATL
|31
|Wilmer Font, NYM*
|at WAS
|at MIA
|32
|David Hess, BAL
|at NYY
|at CLE
|33
|Nick Kingham, PIT
|at ARI
|at SD
|34
|Ryan Carpenter, DET
|vs. HOU
|vs. OAK
|*RP-eligible | ^expected to follow opener
|
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
Some favorable matchups for the Twins and Angels put a few trending players on Scott White's...
-
Week 8 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waiver wire, winners and losers
It's still hard to figure out what to make of Yu Darvish, but Scott White says Fantasy players...
-
Worry about these eight stars?
Concern level Thursday: Which hitters should you have real concern over, and which can you...
-
FBT Podcast: Buy or Sell edition
On the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast we break down interesting pitching performances from...
-
Waivers: Peacock, Woodruff stand out
So after all the worry, Chris Sale is just fine, plus three pitchers and a slugger to add,...