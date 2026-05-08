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Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period and then categorizes them by how usable they are. The names depicted here require some forecasting and are, therefore, subject to change.

Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 8 (May 11-17). Be sure to check back Sunday for the latest updates.

Must-start, all formats
1
P. Skenes P PIT Paul Skenes P PIT
vs
COL
Colorado
 		vs
PHI
Philadelphia
2
Y. Yamamoto SP LAD Yoshinobu Yamamoto SP LAD
vs
SF
San Francisco
 		@
LAA
L.A. Angels
3
B. Woo SP SEA Bryan Woo SP SEA
@
HOU
Houston
 		vs
SD
San Diego
4
K. Gausman SP TOR Kevin Gausman SP TOR
vs
TB
Tampa Bay
 		@
DET
Detroit
5
G. Kirby SP SEA George Kirby SP SEA
@
HOU
Houston
 		vs
SD
San Diego
6
Z. Wheeler SP PHI Zack Wheeler SP PHI
@
BOS
Boston
 		@
PIT
Pittsburgh
7
F. Peralta SP NYM Freddy Peralta SP NYM
vs
DET
Detroit
 		vs
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
8
N. Eovaldi SP TEX Nathan Eovaldi SP TEX
vs
ARI
Arizona
 		@
HOU
Houston
9
L. Webb SP SF Logan Webb SP SF
@
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
 		@
ATH
Athletics
Advisable in most cases
10
R. Weathers SP NYY Ryan Weathers SP NYY
@
BAL
Baltimore
 		@
NYM
N.Y. Mets
11
S. McClanahan SP TB Shane McClanahan SP TB
@
TOR
Toronto
 		vs
MIA
Miami
12
E. Perez SP MIA Eury Perez SP MIA
@
MIN
Minnesota
 		@
TB
Tampa Bay
13
J. Cantillo SP CLE Joey Cantillo SP CLE
vs
LAA
L.A. Angels
 		vs
CIN
Cincinnati
14
P. Lambert RP HOU Peter Lambert RP HOU
vs
SEA
Seattle
 		vs
TEX
Texas
15
J. Springs SP ATH Jeffrey Springs SP ATH
vs
STL
St. Louis
 		vs
SF
San Francisco
16
M. Soroka SP ARI Mike Soroka SP ARI
@
TEX
Texas
 		@
COL
Colorado
Better left for points leagues
17
S. Gray SP BOS Sonny Gray SP BOS
vs
PHI
Philadelphia
 		@
ATL
Atlanta
18
A. Pallante RP STL Andre Pallante RP STL
@
ATH
Athletics
 		vs
KC
Kansas City
19
B. Ober SP MIN Bailey Ober SP MIN
vs
MIA
Miami
 		vs
MIL
Milwaukee
20
C. Rea SP CHC Colin Rea SP CHC
@
ATL
Atlanta
 		@
CHW
Chi. White Sox
No thanks
21
J. Ritchie SP ATL JR Ritchie SP ATL
vs
CHC
Chi. Cubs
 		vs
BOS
Boston
22
C. Patrick P MIL Chad Patrick P MIL
vs
SD
San Diego
 		@
MIN
Minnesota
23
J. Flaherty SP DET Jack Flaherty SP DET
@
NYM
N.Y. Mets
 		vs
TOR
Toronto
24
L. McCullers SP HOU Lance McCullers SP HOU
vs
SEA
Seattle
 		vs
TEX
Texas
25
B. Singer SP CIN Brady Singer SP CIN
vs
WAS
Washington
 		@
CLE
Cleveland
26
E. Fedde SP CHW Erick Fedde SP CHW
vs
KC
Kansas City
 		vs
CHC
Chi. Cubs
27
B. Young SP BAL Brandon Young SP BAL
vs
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
 		@
WAS
Washington
28
A. Houser SP SF Adrian Houser SP SF
@
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
 		@
ATH
Athletics
29
M. Mikolas SP WAS Miles Mikolas SP WAS
@
CIN
Cincinnati
 		vs
BAL
Baltimore
30
M. Waldron SP SD Matt Waldron SP SD
@
MIL
Milwaukee
 		@
SEA
Seattle
31
M. Lorenzen SP COL Michael Lorenzen SP COL
@
PIT
Pittsburgh
 		vs
ARI
Arizona