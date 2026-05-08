Fantasy Baseball Week 8 Preview: Two-start pitcher rankings highlight Ryan Weathers, Shane McClanahan
Here's how this week's two-start slate stacks up
Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period and then categorizes them by how usable they are. The names depicted here require some forecasting and are, therefore, subject to change.
Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 8 (May 11-17). Be sure to check back Sunday for the latest updates.
Must-start, all formats
|1
P. Skenes P PIT Paul Skenes P PIT
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|2
Y. Yamamoto SP LAD Yoshinobu Yamamoto SP LAD
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|3
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K. Gausman SP TOR Kevin Gausman SP TOR
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|5
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Z. Wheeler SP PHI Zack Wheeler SP PHI
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|7
F. Peralta SP NYM Freddy Peralta SP NYM
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|8
N. Eovaldi SP TEX Nathan Eovaldi SP TEX
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|9
L. Webb SP SF Logan Webb SP SF
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Advisable in most cases
|10
R. Weathers SP NYY Ryan Weathers SP NYY
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|11
S. McClanahan SP TB Shane McClanahan SP TB
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|12
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J. Cantillo SP CLE Joey Cantillo SP CLE
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|14
P. Lambert RP HOU Peter Lambert RP HOU
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|15
J. Springs SP ATH Jeffrey Springs SP ATH
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|16
Better left for points leagues
|17
S. Gray SP BOS Sonny Gray SP BOS
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|18
A. Pallante RP STL Andre Pallante RP STL
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|19
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No thanks
|21
J. Ritchie SP ATL JR Ritchie SP ATL
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|22
C. Patrick P MIL Chad Patrick P MIL
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|23
J. Flaherty SP DET Jack Flaherty SP DET
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L. McCullers SP HOU Lance McCullers SP HOU
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|25
B. Singer SP CIN Brady Singer SP CIN
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|26
E. Fedde SP CHW Erick Fedde SP CHW
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|27
B. Young SP BAL Brandon Young SP BAL
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|28
A. Houser SP SF Adrian Houser SP SF
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|29
M. Mikolas SP WAS Miles Mikolas SP WAS
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|30
M. Waldron SP SD Matt Waldron SP SD
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|31
M. Lorenzen SP COL Michael Lorenzen SP COL
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