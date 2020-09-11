Watch Now: Highlights: Braves at Nationals ( 1:51 )

The Cardinals are scheduled to play 10 games this week. I repeat: 10.

That's twice as many as the Cubs, Royals and Giants are scheduled to play. I'm not saying you have to sit Mike Yastrzemski or Ian Happ because of it — not necessarily, anyway — but you have to recognize any fringies from those teams are at a distinct disadvantage.

Because it's not just the Cardinals looking at a bloated schedule. The Marlins and Pirates are scheduled to play nine. The Orioles, Brewers and Phillies are scheduled to play eight. Of course, doubleheaders, which are obviously inflating those counts, are less like two games than a single 14-inning game in this pandemic-shortened season, but they still translate to more at-bats.

Understandably, then, the six teams scheduled for eight or more games are well represented among this week's 10 sleeper hitters, all rostered in less than 75 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

We discuss Thursday's action and preview Week 9 on the Friday edition of the Fantasy Baseball Today podcast.

10 Sleeper hitters for Week 9 (Sept. 14-20) Ryan Mountcastle LF BAL Baltimore • #6 • Age: 23 Matchups ATL3, TB5 ROSTERED 53% As hyped as prospect call-ups normally are, how one could hit nearly .400 through his first three weeks on the job and remain so widely available is a fluke beyond reason. An eight-game week is a fine time to rectify it. Paul DeJong SS STL St. Louis • #11 • Age: 27 Matchups @MIL5, @PIT5 ROSTERED 71% Not the most inspired choice, maybe, but a necessary one with 10 games on the schedule. Paul DeJong plays every day, puts up steady numbers and is only so available because he was out of commission for a month early on. Alec Bohm 3B PHI Philadelphia • #28 • Age: 24 Matchups @MIA1, NYM3, TOR4 ROSTERED 53% The power has been lacking over the past couple weeks, but the approach is still strong enough that you can bet on him being a factor in an eight-game week. Adam Duvall LF ATL Atlanta • #23 • Age: 32 Matchups @BAL3, @NYM3 ROSTERED 41% Are we just chasing the streak here? Perhaps, but I don't see how you sit him with so many bottom-feeder pitchers on the schedule. Jesus Aguilar 1B MIA Miami • #24 • Age: 30 Matchups PHI1, BOS3, WAS5 ROSTERED 41% The Marlins' nine-game schedule is the second most-favorable for hitters this week, behind only the Cardinals and their 10 games. Jesus Aguilar's high-contact, line-drive approach this year makes him one of the safest bets to show up for it. Brad Miller DH STL St. Louis • #15 • Age: 30 Matchups @MIL5, @PIT5 ROSTERED 57% Chasing the streak with Brad Miller this past week hasn't worked out so well, but with 10 games coming up, he demands the benefit of the doubt still, especially since it looks like that schedule will be stacked with right-handed pitchers. Clint Frazier RF NYY N.Y. Yankees • #77 • Age: 26 Matchups TOR3, @BOS3 ROSTERED 50% Only six games for the Yankees this week, but Clint Frazier has become a player who never sits and continues to make the sort of hard contact that should yield big results against pitchers like Tanner Roark, Chase Anderson and whatever nobodies the Red Sox throw at him. DJ Stewart LF BAL Baltimore • #24 • Age: 26 Matchups ATL3, TB5 ROSTERED 8% The recent call-up enters the weekend with five homers in his past four games, and while his previous stints in the majors have been less than stellar, the minor-league track record is strong enough to make him an interesting pickup for an eight-game week. Garrett Cooper 1B MIA Miami • #26 • Age: 29 Matchups PHI1, BOS3, WAS5 ROSTERED 16% The batting profile has long intrigued us for the hot-hitting Garrett Cooper, who's healthy now and in fine position to make the most of a nine-game week against mostly terrible pitchers. Ke'Bryan Hayes 3B PIT Pittsburgh • #13 • Age: 23 Matchups @CIN4, STL3, @STL2 ROSTERED 21% The recently promoted prospect has made exceptionally hard contact to begin his major-league career, going 8 for 24 in the process, and while he hasn't quite established himself as a fixture in the Pirates lineup, it's less of an issue in a nine-game week.

Best hitter matchups for long Week 9

1. Cardinals @MIL5, @PIT3, PIT2

2. Marlins PHI1, BOS3, WAS5

3. Dodgers @SD3, @COL4

4. Athletics @SEA2, @COL2, SF3

5. Rays WAS2, @BAL5

Worst hitter matchups for long Week 9

1. Cubs CLE2, MIN3

2. Tigers KC2, CLE4

3. Padres LAD3, @SEA3

4. Diamondbacks @LAA3, @HOU3

5. White Sox MIN4, @CIN3