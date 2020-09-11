Week 9 (Sept. 14-20) is another favorable one for two-start streamers, but I want to point out one wild card that I didn't have the guts to include in my top 10 here.
You see the way Matthew Boyd's most recent start went? He allowed seven earned runs in three innings — and to a miserable Brewers lineup, no less. But it just so happens he's in line for two starts this week, and again, the matchups are favorable (Royals and Indians).
I'm not saying you have to start him. In fact, I'd decidedly rather not. But if you're playing from behind and need to shoot the moon, the start-to-start upside for Boyd remains high. It's the sort of gamble a desperate person is in a position to make, and if you're coming here to read about streamer pitchers, I'm assuming you're pretty desperate.
With that said, here are my favorite streamer pitchers rostered in less than 75 percent of CBS Sports leagues.
MIA Miami • #22 • Age: 25
He had a bumpy return from the COVID-19 IL but has been in top form in his past two starts, showing more bat-missing ability to go with his high ground-ball rate.
MIN Minnesota • #35 • Age: 31
He might be must-start even if he was making just one start, as good as he's looked coming back from suspension.
Deivi Garcia SP
NYY N.Y. Yankees • #83 • Age: 21
Control was his biggest issue in the minors last year, so the fact he has issued just two walks across three starts, throwing 68 percent of his pitches for strikes, speaks to Deivi Garcia's readiness heading into his first two-start week.
Tyler Mahle SP
CIN Cincinnati • #30 • Age: 25
Three straight starts of more than six innings would have been unimaginable for Tyler Mahle a year ago. He continues to pile up whiffs with his cutter (or is it a slider?), and the White Sox lineup has a lot of swing-and-miss in it.
Pablo Lopez SP
MIA Miami • #49 • Age: 24
Even though he's coming off a miserable start in which his opponent went on to score 29 runs, he still boasts an impressive 3.47 xFIP and has the sort of profile that could yield big returns in a two-start week.
Dane Dunning SP
CHW Chi. White Sox • #51 • Age: 25
The whiffs have been impressive from the get-go for Dane Dunning, and after going six innings last time out, he might be on the verge of something special. That Twins matchup isn't looking as scary as it once did.
SF San Francisco • #34 • Age: 29
This season's quietest breakout has a strikeout rate like Gerrit Cole and just two-hit the Diamondbacks over six innings last time out.
Joe Musgrove SP
PIT Pittsburgh • #59 • Age: 27
He upped his pitch count to 64 in his second start back from the IL and has demonstrated improved swing-and-miss ability throughout, so certainly by the second of his two starts this week, he should be full-go.
Danny Duffy SP
KC Kansas City • #41 • Age: 31
It's still an unsteady profile for Danny Duffy, but he has generally performed well against weak AL Central foes and faces another one this week.
Kris Bubic SP
KC Kansas City • #50 • Age: 23
The changeup that put him on the map as a prospect has really played up his last two turns, generating tons of swings and misses, and the Brewers have turned out to be a favorable matchup this year.