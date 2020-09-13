Watch Now: Highlights: Red Sox at Rays ( 1:33 )

Week 9 (Sept. 14-20) is another favorable one for two-start streamers, but I want to point out one wild card that I didn't have the guts to include in my top 10 here.

You see the way Matthew Boyd's most recent start went? He allowed seven earned runs in three innings — and to a terrible Brewers lineup, no less. But it just so happens he's in line for two starts this week, and again, the matchups are favorable (Royals and Indians).

I'm not saying you have to start him. In fact, I'd decidedly rather not. But if you're playing from behind and need to shoot the moon, the start-to-start upside for Boyd remains high. It's the sort of gamble a desperate person is in a position to make, and if you're coming here to read about streamer pitchers, I'm assuming you're pretty desperate.

With that said, here are my favorite streamer pitchers rostered in less than 75 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

We discuss Thursday's action and preview Week 9 on the Friday edition of the Fantasy Baseball Today podcast. Follow all our podcasts and subscribe here.