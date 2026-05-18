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Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period and then categorizes them by how usable they are. The names depicted here require some forecasting and are, therefore, subject to change.

Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 9 (May 18-24). All information is up to date as of late Sunday.

Must-start, all formats
1
B. Woo SP SEA Bryan Woo SP SEA
vs
CHW
Chi. White Sox
 		@
KC
Kansas City
2
N. McLean SP NYM Nolan McLean SP NYM
@
WAS
Washington
 		@
MIA
Miami
3
S. Imanaga RP CHC Shota Imanaga RP CHC
vs
MIL
Milwaukee
 		vs
HOU
Houston
4
D. Cease SP TOR Dylan Cease SP TOR
@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
 		vs
PIT
Pittsburgh
5
M. King SP SD Michael King SP SD
vs
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
 		vs
ATH
Athletics
6
P. Messick P CLE Parker Messick P CLE
@
DET
Detroit
 		@
PHI
Philadelphia
7
F. Valdez SP DET Framber Valdez SP DET
vs
CLE
Cleveland
 		@
BAL
Baltimore
8
R. Ray SP SF Robbie Ray SP SF
@
ARI
Arizona
 		vs
CHW
Chi. White Sox
Advisable in most cases
9
R. Weathers SP NYY Ryan Weathers SP NYY
vs
TOR
Toronto
 		vs
TB
Tampa Bay
10
W. Warren P NYY Will Warren P NYY
vs
TOR
Toronto
 		vs
TB
Tampa Bay
11
R. Nelson SP ARI Ryne Nelson SP ARI
vs
SF
San Francisco
 		vs
COL
Colorado
12
S. McClanahan SP TB Shane McClanahan SP TB
vs
BAL
Baltimore
 		@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
13
M. Gore SP TEX MacKenzie Gore SP TEX
@
COL
Colorado
 		@
LAA
L.A. Angels
14
M. Keller SP PIT Mitch Keller SP PIT
@
STL
St. Louis
 		@
TOR
Toronto
15
M. Meyer SP MIA Max Meyer SP MIA
vs
ATL
Atlanta
 		vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
16
S. Gray SP BOS Sonny Gray SP BOS
@
KC
Kansas City
 		vs
MIN
Minnesota
Better left for points leagues
17
N. Lodolo SP CIN Nick Lodolo SP CIN
@
PHI
Philadelphia
 		vs
STL
St. Louis
18
S. Lugo SP KC Seth Lugo SP KC
vs
BOS
Boston
 		vs
SEA
Seattle
19
T. Rogers SP BAL Trevor Rogers SP BAL
@
TB
Tampa Bay
 		vs
DET
Detroit
20
W. Urena SP LAA Walbert Urena SP LAA
vs
ATH
Athletics
 		vs
TEX
Texas
21
R. Detmers SP LAA Reid Detmers SP LAA
vs
ATH
Athletics
 		vs
TEX
Texas
22
Z. Gallen SP ARI Zac Gallen SP ARI
vs
SF
San Francisco
 		vs
COL
Colorado
23
A. Painter SP PHI Andrew Painter SP PHI
vs
CIN
Cincinnati
 		vs
CLE
Cleveland
24
F. Griffin SP WAS Foster Griffin SP WAS
vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
 		@
ATL
Atlanta
No thanks
25
N. Schultz SP CHW Noah Schultz SP CHW
@
SEA
Seattle
 		@
SF
San Francisco
26
J. Ritchie SP ATL JR Ritchie SP ATL
@
MIA
Miami
 		vs
WAS
Washington
27
C. Scott SP NYM Christian Scott SP NYM
@
WAS
Washington
 		@
MIA
Miami
28
B. Garrett SP MIA Braxton Garrett SP MIA
vs
ATL
Atlanta
 		vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
29
K. Montero SP DET Keider Montero SP DET
vs
CLE
Cleveland
 		@
BAL
Baltimore
30
J. Ginn P ATH J.T. Ginn P ATH
@
LAA
L.A. Angels
 		@
SD
San Diego
31
S. Cecconi SP CLE Slade Cecconi SP CLE
@
DET
Detroit
 		@
PHI
Philadelphia
32
M. Liberatore SP STL Matthew Liberatore SP STL
vs
PIT
Pittsburgh
 		@
CIN
Cincinnati
33
J. Lopez RP ATH Jacob Lopez RP ATH
@
LAA
L.A. Angels
 		@
SD
San Diego
34
B. Sproat SP MIL Brandon Sproat SP MIL
@
CHC
Chi. Cubs
 		vs
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
35
J. Quintana SP COL Jose Quintana SP COL
vs
TEX
Texas
 		@
ARI
Arizona
36
P. Corbin SP TOR Patrick Corbin SP TOR
@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
 		vs
PIT
Pittsburgh
37
J. Irvin SP WAS Jake Irvin SP WAS
vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
 		@
ATL
Atlanta