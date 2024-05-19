michael-king.jpg

Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period, sorting them by how usable they are. The names depicted here are projected several days out and, thus, subject to change.

Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 9 (May 20-26). All information is up to date as of Sunday afternoon .

Must-start, all formats
1
C. Sale SP ATL Chris Sale SP ATL
vs
SD
San Diego
 		@
PIT
Pittsburgh
2
P. Lopez SP MIN Pablo Lopez SP MIN
@
WAS
Washington
 		vs
TEX
Texas
3
F. Valdez SP HOU Framber Valdez SP HOU
vs
LAA
L.A. Angels
 		@
OAK
Oakland
4
D. Cease SP SD Dylan Cease SP SD
@
ATL
Atlanta
 		vs
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
5
L. Gilbert SP SEA Logan Gilbert SP SEA
@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
 		@
WAS
Washington
6
L. Webb SP SF Logan Webb SP SF
@
PIT
Pittsburgh
 		@
NYM
N.Y. Mets
7
Y. Kikuchi SP TOR Yusei Kikuchi SP TOR
vs
CHW
Chi. White Sox
 		@
DET
Detroit
8
T. Houck SP BOS Tanner Houck SP BOS
@
TB
Tampa Bay
 		vs
MIL
Milwaukee
9
J. Berrios SP TOR Jose Berrios SP TOR
vs
CHW
Chi. White Sox
 		@
DET
Detroit
10
R. Suarez SP PHI Ranger Suarez SP PHI
vs
TEX
Texas
 		@
COL
Colorado
11
S. Gray SP STL Sonny Gray SP STL
vs
BAL
Baltimore
 		vs
CHC
Chi. Cubs
12
G. Crochet SP CHW Garrett Crochet SP CHW
@
TOR
Toronto
 		vs
BAL
Baltimore
13
K. Bradish SP BAL Kyle Bradish SP BAL
@
STL
St. Louis
 		@
CHW
Chi. White Sox
Advisable in most cases
14
R. Olson SP DET Reese Olson SP DET
@
KC
Kansas City
 		vs
TOR
Toronto
15
J. Gray SP TEX Jon Gray SP TEX
@
PHI
Philadelphia
 		@
MIN
Minnesota
16
R. Lopez SP ATL Reynaldo Lopez SP ATL
vs
SD
San Diego
 		@
PIT
Pittsburgh
17
E. Fedde SP CHW Erick Fedde SP CHW
@
TOR
Toronto
 		vs
BAL
Baltimore
18
T. Bradley SP TB Taj Bradley SP TB
vs
BOS
Boston
 		vs
KC
Kansas City
19
D. Kremer SP BAL Dean Kremer SP BAL
@
STL
St. Louis
 		@
CHW
Chi. White Sox
20
B. Woo SP SEA Bryan Woo SP SEA
@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
 		@
WAS
Washington
21
J. Assad SP CHC Javier Assad SP CHC
vs
ATL
Atlanta
 		@
STL
St. Louis
Better left for points leagues
22
M. Wacha SP KC Michael Wacha SP KC
vs
DET
Detroit
 		@
TB
Tampa Bay
23
C. Schmidt SP NYY Clarke Schmidt SP NYY
vs
SEA
Seattle
 		@
SD
San Diego
24
R. Detmers SP LAA Reid Detmers SP LAA
@
HOU
Houston
 		vs
CLE
Cleveland
25
G. Stone SP LAD Gavin Stone SP LAD
vs
ARI
Arizona
 		@
CIN
Cincinnati
26
C. Mize SP DET Casey Mize SP DET
@
KC
Kansas City
 		vs
TOR
Toronto
27
M. King SP SD Michael King SP SD
@
CIN
Cincinnati
 		vs
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
28
A. Abbott SP CIN Andrew Abbott SP CIN
vs
SD
San Diego
 		vs
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
29
M. Stroman SP NYY Marcus Stroman SP NYY
vs
SEA
Seattle
 		@
SD
San Diego
No thanks
30
M. Parker SP WAS Mitchell Parker SP WAS
vs
MIN
Minnesota
 		vs
SEA
Seattle
31
R. Weathers SP MIA Ryan Weathers SP MIA
vs
MIL
Milwaukee
 		@
ARI
Arizona
32
M. Perez SP PIT Martin Perez SP PIT
vs
SF
San Francisco
 		vs
ATL
Atlanta
33
J. Ross SP MIL Joe Ross SP MIL
@
MIA
Miami
 		@
BOS
Boston
34
B. Lively SP CLE Ben Lively SP CLE
vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
 		@
LAA
L.A. Angels
35
A. Brooks SP OAK Aaron Brooks SP OAK
vs
COL
Colorado
 		vs
HOU
Houston
36
C. Quantrill SP COL Cal Quantrill SP COL
@
OAK
Oakland
 		vs
PHI
Philadelphia
37
S. Cecconi SP ARI Slade Cecconi SP ARI
@
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
 		vs
MIA
Miami