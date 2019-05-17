Fantasy Baseball Week 9 Preview: Two-start pitcher rankings highlight Wade Miley, Matt Strahm as sleepers

The waiver wire options for Week 9 are pretty boring, but Scott White says boring might make for the best kind of two-start sleeper.

Seems like we're in an on-again, off-again pattern as far as two-start sleepers go.

Last week was overflowing with them. This week, they hardly seem worth the trouble.

I'm talking, of course, about those owned in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. If any of the top 14 happen to be available in your league, then by all means, I consider them must-starts virtually across the board. Even Nos. 16-18 would be difficult to justify sitting. But the best of those who may actually be available is No. 19, Wade Miley, who's more of a low-floor than a high-ceiling pick.

But maybe that's the best sort of pick for a two-start streamer. You just want the two to add up to more than what some other pitcher would give you in one, and the most surefire way of doing that is just by avoiding an awful start. For the second straight year, MIley is proving to be a reliable run preventer, even if in a less-than-typical way for 2019. The next name on this list, Matt Strahm, sort of fits in the same category.

Once you get past No. 24 on this list, it's hard to take any of the other options seriously. Even Nos. 21-24 are probably best left for points leagues, where you don't have to worry about the damage they might do to ERA and WHIP.

RankPitcherStart 1Start 2
1Justin Verlander, HOUvs. CHWvs. BOS
2Patrick Corbin, WASat NYMvs. MIA
3Trevor Bauer, CLEvs. OAKvs. TB
4Caleb Smith, MIAat DETat WAS
5German Marquez, COLat PITvs. BAL
6Domingo German, NYYat BALat KC
7Zack Wheeler, NYMvs. WASvs. DET
8Luke Weaver, ARIat SDat SF
9Jose Quintana, CHCvs. PHIvs. CIN
10Mike Minor, TEXvs. SEAat LAA
11Mike Soroka, ATLat SFat STL
12Marcus Stroman, TORvs. BOSvs. SD
13Zach Eflin, PHIat CHCat MIL
14Eduardo Rodriguez, BOSat TORat HOU
15Chris Archer, PITvs. COLvs. LAD
16J.A. Happ, NYYat BALat KC
17Jake Odorizzi, MINat LAAvs. CHW
18Yu Darvish, CHCvs. PHIvs. CIN
19Wade Miley, HOUvs. CHWvs. BOS
20Matt Strahm, SD*vs. ARIat TOR
21Jake Arrieta, PHIat CHCat MIL
22Yonny Chirinos, TB*^vs. LADat CLE
23Julio Teheran, ATLat SFat STL
24Mike Leake, SEAat TEXat OAK
25Felix Pena, LAAvs. MINvs. TEX
26Brett Anderson, OAKat CLEvs. SEA
27Anibal Sanchez, WASat NYMvs. MIA
28Edwin Jackson, TORvs. BOSvs. SD
29Andrew Cashner, BALvs. NYYat COL
30Wilmer Font, NYM*vs. WASvs. DET
31David Hess, BALvs. NYYat COL
32Manny Banuelos, CHWat HOUat MIN
33Dylan Covey, CHWat HOUat MIN
34Gregory Soto, DETvs. MIAat NYM
*RP-eligible | ^expected to follow opener 
