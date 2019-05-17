Fantasy Baseball Week 9 Preview: Two-start pitcher rankings highlight Wade Miley, Matt Strahm as sleepers
The waiver wire options for Week 9 are pretty boring, but Scott White says boring might make for the best kind of two-start sleeper.
Seems like we're in an on-again, off-again pattern as far as two-start sleepers go.
Last week was overflowing with them. This week, they hardly seem worth the trouble.
I'm talking, of course, about those owned in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. If any of the top 14 happen to be available in your league, then by all means, I consider them must-starts virtually across the board. Even Nos. 16-18 would be difficult to justify sitting. But the best of those who may actually be available is No. 19, Wade Miley, who's more of a low-floor than a high-ceiling pick.
But maybe that's the best sort of pick for a two-start streamer. You just want the two to add up to more than what some other pitcher would give you in one, and the most surefire way of doing that is just by avoiding an awful start. For the second straight year, MIley is proving to be a reliable run preventer, even if in a less-than-typical way for 2019. The next name on this list, Matt Strahm, sort of fits in the same category.
Once you get past No. 24 on this list, it's hard to take any of the other options seriously. Even Nos. 21-24 are probably best left for points leagues, where you don't have to worry about the damage they might do to ERA and WHIP.
|Rank
|Pitcher
|Start 1
|Start 2
|1
|Justin Verlander, HOU
|vs. CHW
|vs. BOS
|2
|Patrick Corbin, WAS
|at NYM
|vs. MIA
|3
|Trevor Bauer, CLE
|vs. OAK
|vs. TB
|4
|Caleb Smith, MIA
|at DET
|at WAS
|5
|German Marquez, COL
|at PIT
|vs. BAL
|6
|Domingo German, NYY
|at BAL
|at KC
|7
|Zack Wheeler, NYM
|vs. WAS
|vs. DET
|8
|Luke Weaver, ARI
|at SD
|at SF
|9
|Jose Quintana, CHC
|vs. PHI
|vs. CIN
|10
|Mike Minor, TEX
|vs. SEA
|at LAA
|11
|Mike Soroka, ATL
|at SF
|at STL
|12
|Marcus Stroman, TOR
|vs. BOS
|vs. SD
|13
|Zach Eflin, PHI
|at CHC
|at MIL
|14
|Eduardo Rodriguez, BOS
|at TOR
|at HOU
|15
|Chris Archer, PIT
|vs. COL
|vs. LAD
|16
|J.A. Happ, NYY
|at BAL
|at KC
|17
|Jake Odorizzi, MIN
|at LAA
|vs. CHW
|18
|Yu Darvish, CHC
|vs. PHI
|vs. CIN
|19
|Wade Miley, HOU
|vs. CHW
|vs. BOS
|20
|Matt Strahm, SD*
|vs. ARI
|at TOR
|21
|Jake Arrieta, PHI
|at CHC
|at MIL
|22
|Yonny Chirinos, TB*^
|vs. LAD
|at CLE
|23
|Julio Teheran, ATL
|at SF
|at STL
|24
|Mike Leake, SEA
|at TEX
|at OAK
|25
|Felix Pena, LAA
|vs. MIN
|vs. TEX
|26
|Brett Anderson, OAK
|at CLE
|vs. SEA
|27
|Anibal Sanchez, WAS
|at NYM
|vs. MIA
|28
|Edwin Jackson, TOR
|vs. BOS
|vs. SD
|29
|Andrew Cashner, BAL
|vs. NYY
|at COL
|30
|Wilmer Font, NYM*
|vs. WAS
|vs. DET
|31
|David Hess, BAL
|vs. NYY
|at COL
|32
|Manny Banuelos, CHW
|at HOU
|at MIN
|33
|Dylan Covey, CHW
|at HOU
|at MIN
|34
|Gregory Soto, DET
|vs. MIA
|at NYM
|*RP-eligible | ^expected to follow opener
|
-
