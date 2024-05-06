John Means SP BAL Baltimore • #47 • Age: 31 Saturday at Reds INN 7 H 3 ER 0 BB 0 K 8 Suffice it to say the backstory for John Means is a long and arduous one, but the bottom line is that the version we saw Saturday is about the best we've ever seen. He was returning most directly from a forearm strain but also effectively from Tommy John surgery (save for four starts late last season when he was mostly not himself), and the extra recovery time was evident in his secondary arsenal. His bread-and-butter changeup was responsible for eight of his 19 whiffs, but he also got six on his slider. Both were up 1-2 mph from that four-start stint last year, putting them in the same range as during his breakout 2021 season, when he delivered a 3.62 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 8.2 K/9. The new dimensions in Baltimore should improve on that middling ERA and maybe also that already stellar WHIP. It adds up to a Bailey Ober-like ceiling for Means, only with the Orioles offense to back it up.

Christian Scott P NYM N.Y. Mets • #96 • Age: 24 Saturday at Rays INN 6.2 H 5 ER 1 BB 1 K 6 You can never be certain how the latest high-profile call-up will acclimate to the majors, particularly in the case of one like Christian Scott, who showed a clear vulnerability to the long ball (2.5 per nine innings) during his time at Triple-A. But who would have guessed that Scott's big-league debut Saturday at the Rays would be his first start this season without allowing a home run? It gave us a clear test case as to whether his strengths would play, and the answers was a resounding yes. He had 18 swinging strikes in all, his slider and sweeper coaxing chases out of the zone while his fastball played up in the zone. And he was in the zone plenty, throwing 71 percent of his pitches for strikes. With Adrian Houser being bumped to the bullpen, Scott has enough runway that he needs to be rostered in all leagues.

Christopher Morel 3B CHC Chi. Cubs • #5 • Age: 24 2024 Stats AVG .220 HR 7 SB 3 OPS .743 AB 123 K 30 Christopher Morel had a 12-game stretch in 2023 in which he homered nine times and an 18-game stretch in which he homered seven times. From the time he debuted in 2022, streaking has been his thing, so while your faith may have been shaken when he hit three homers in his first 27 games this year (batting .210), he has now homered four times in his past seven games, including one each on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. It bodes well for his immediate future, and the fact he's striking out at only a 22 percent rate compared to 32 percent in 2022-23 bodes well for his long-term future. It suggests the cold stretches may not be as debilitating as before, which is a potential game-changer for a player already known to have 30-homer, 15-steal potential.

Zack Littell SP TB Tampa Bay • #52 • Age: 28 Saturday vs. Mets INN 6 H 6 ER 1 BB 0 K 7 Zack Littell's start against the Mets Saturday was the clincher for me: The Rays have worked their magic on yet another pitcher, this one the unlikeliest of all. He was a pitch-to-contact reliever in his previous stops, and here he is not just starting but putting up a 12.9 percent swinging-strike rate. That's in the top 20 among qualifiers. His 3.08 xERA, 2.38 FIP and 2.91 xFIP all back up what Littell is doing, and it's looking more and more like he's someone you should plan to keep on your roster the rest of the way.

Kyle Manzardo 1B CLE Cleveland • Age: 23 2024 Minors AVG .303 HR 9 OPS 1.017 AB 109 BB 15 K 22 While Steven Kwan's hamstring strain is an unfortunate way for it to come about, Kyle Manzardo's impending arrival Monday could be a game-changer for Fantasy. He's been on quite the heater at Triple-A Columbus, homering eight times in his past 13 games, which represents a sharp turnaround from his disappointing 2023. It's more in line with his breakout 2022, when he hit .327 with a 1.043 OPS between two levels, and though he failed to live up to those numbers in his first taste of Triple-A last year, his plate discipline and exit velocity readings remained strong. That's of course true now as well, and the most impressive number of all might be his 90.5 percent zone-contact rate. It means that when he gets a pitch to hit, he doesn't miss it, which should make for an easier transition to the majors. I suspect he'll have no trouble getting at-bats either given the Guardians' revolving door of nobodies at DH.

Luis Garcia 2B WAS Washington • #2 • Age: 23 2024 Stats AVG .337 HR 3 SB 6 OPS .891 AB 98 K 20 Luis Garcia somehow managed to put up 31 points in standard CBS Sports leagues this past week even though he was limited to only four starts. The best of them was his 4-for-4 performance Sunday in which he contributed a home run and a stolen base, but he also homered two days prior, finally beginning to live up to his .512 xSLG. His Statcast page has been lit up in red all season long, and now this his actual numbers are following suit, there's all the more reason to believe he's in the midst of a breakout at age 23. If the Nationals weren't so committed to sitting him against left-handed pitchers, he'd be rostered everywhere by now. A team in their position should be prioritizing development over everything else, so if Garcia keeps it going, they'll eventually relent.