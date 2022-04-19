Take a deep breath. We're still at the very beginning of this thing.

It stands to reason that atypical performances would be amplified with so little data to absorb them, but in the daily grind of baseball, the atypical is typical. Every player goes through stretches, and just because a player is going through one now doesn't mean it's his new normal.

It's especially true at starting pitcher, where a bad stat line can hang over a player's head for nearly a week. When you've invested big in one and have nothing more to show for it, it can lead to full-on panic.

And look, it's possible yours is a dud. There are some every year. But it's also possible it's just a couple of atypical starts, because a couple is all it is and, again, the atypical is typical in baseball.

My goal here isn't to scare you into dumping a player or dealing him for 75 cents on the dollar, particularly after a hurried spring training in which no one had a chance to build up conventionally. But I do want to assess the concern level for each of these underperforming aces so you know what to watch out for and can at least begin plotting your next move.

I'll use a color scheme to reflect my own level of concern, green being low, yellow being moderate and red being high. For what it's worth, I've already traded for both a red and yellow on this list, capitalizing on others' tendency to panic. Needless to say, I acquired both at a discount.

