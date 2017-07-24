Fantasy Baseball: Where does Clayton Kershaw rank among the top 25 DL stashes?
Even though he figures to miss at least a month, Clayton Kershaw is still one of the top DL players to stash, according to Scott White. But this time of year, stashing him isn't really the issue.
Great timing, Clayton Kershaw . No, really -- very helpful.
Not like a single word was uttered in March about his balky back and the possibility of a flare-up. Not like we crossed our fingers with each and every one of those first handful of starts, fearful of the other shoe dropping. Not like we were lulled into false sense security by his consistency and sheer volume of innings. Not like we were finally convinced he was in the clear, we were in the money, and all was right in the world.
No, this is just super convenient.
You want to hear the worst part? Kershaw may be of no use to you anymore, at least not in Head-to-Head leagues. Normally, an injury of this severity isn't enough to derail season -- you take your lumps for a few weeks and then hope to make up ground when the wait is over. But there is no making up ground anymore. Just look at the calendar.
If the (unofficial) 4-to-6-week timetable that Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports reported Monday is accurate, we're into September before Kershaw is back, in all likelihood. You think you'll make it that far into your league's playoffs without your best player?
Well ... maybe.
Speaking as someone forced to go without Mike Trout and Trea Turner for lengthy stretches in two separate Head-to-Head leagues this year, I'm telling you not all is lost, not if your team had any hope in the first place. I actually gained ground in the standings without Trout, and so far the same is true without Turner.
Which on the one hand is illogical -- those teams didn't somehow improve with the loss of a first round-caliber hitter -- but it speaks to the importance of assembling a complete roster in Fantasy Baseball. Lineups are big enough and individual production staggered enough that a playoff-caliber team, with a little bit of luck, can absorb the loss of a superstar.
But Kershaw is a starting pitcher, which are in shorter supply (those worth using, anyway), and he's in a class of his own at that position. His loss may be the most ruinous in categories leagues. You're just not going to luck into that combination of ERA, WHIP and strikeouts on the waiver wire, so if Kershaw was carrying you in those categories -- which is possible given how consistently dominant he is -- you may have to throw every bit of excess you can spare at the Max Scherzer , Chris Sale or Corey Kluber owner (it helps if he's on the fringes of a playoff spot and actually has, you know, needs).
Failing that, you can hope Jacob deGrom 's recent run of dominance continues and perhaps get him a little cheaper ( Rich Hill would be the even cheaper version of that). You can hope someone like David Price gets hot or gamble on Justin Verlander . You can check and see if the Alex Wood owner is ready to jump ship after Friday's disaster or if the Madison Bumgarner owner is already growing disenchanted.
None of them is Kershaw, of course, but maybe the one you get can come close. And if you survive long enough, you'll be able to pair him with Kershaw down the line.
Because Kershaw will be back, in all likelihood, and can you imagine re-introducing a player of his caliber to a lineup that has already overcome so much? It makes him, despite the depressing timetable, well worth stashing over whatever middling outfielder you can find to fill that spot instead.
|1
Dallas Keuchel Houston SP
|pinched nerve in neck
|2
Trea Turner Washington SS
|fractured wrist
|3
Clayton Kershaw L.A. Dodgers SP
|strained back
|4
Carlos Correa Houston SS
|torn thumb ligament
|5
Johnny Cueto San Francisco SP
|blister
|6
Chase Anderson Milwaukee SP
|strained oblique
|7
Noah Syndergaard N.Y. Mets SP
|strained lat
|8
Mark Melancon San Francisco RP
|strained forearm
|9
Cameron Maybin L.A. Angels CF
|sprained knee
|10
Jeurys Familia N.Y. Mets RP
|blood clot in shoulder
|11
Aaron Sanchez Toronto SP
|blister
|12
Gregory Polanco Pittsburgh RF
|strained hamstring
|13
Starlin Castro N.Y. Yankees 2B
|strained hamstring
|14
Jason Kipnis Cleveland 2B
|strained hamstring
|15
Stephen Piscotty St. Louis RF
|strained groin
|16
Aaron Altherr Philadelphia RF
|strained hamstring
|17
Matt Shoemaker L.A. Angels SP
|strained forearm
|18
Yangervis Solarte San Diego 2B
|strained oblique
|19
Neil Walker N.Y. Mets 2B
|strained hamstring
|20
Aaron Hicks N.Y. Yankees CF
|strained oblique
|21
Matt Harvey N.Y. Mets SP
|stress reaction in shoulder
|22
Kendall Graveman Oakland SP
|strained shoulder
|23
Garrett Richards L.A. Angels SP
|strained biceps
|24
Huston Street L.A. Angels RP
|strained groin
|25
Yasmany Tomas Arizona LF
|strained groin
-
Dallas Keuchel
is expected back this week and was looking like a Cy Young contender before he went down, making him an obvious choice for the top spot. And he may be another trade target for Kershaw owners, if you're willing to act before he makes his first start. He already tried returning from this same injury once, and it only lasted a couple starts, which may be fresh on the Keuchel owner's mind. You'll pay for him, no doubt, but you may be in a better position to take that chance than the guy who has already learned to survive without him.
- Trea Turner is already four weeks into what figured to be a six-week timetable for a broken bone, so as big and as threatening as that injury seemed at first, it's small and docile now (another welcome reminder for Kershaw owners).
- The top seven here are the ones I'd describe as must-stash, with each looking probable to return and certain to contribute in most Fantasy leagues.
Noah Syndergaard
is of course "better" than
Johnny Cueto
and
Chase Anderson
, but he'll be returning from a more serious injury and in need of a slower buildup. I like Cueto's chances of regaining his form once he finally puts the blister issue to bed, and Anderson was emerging as a front-line pitcher before straining his oblique.
-
Mark Melancon
,
Cameron Maybin
and
Jeurys Familia
all rank high because of what they provide in two of the scarcer categories: saves and stolen bases. Neither Melancon nor Familia has a clear timetable, but both are back to throwing and could be back to closing games at some point in August. Maybin is one of just four players with 25 or more stolen bases (and one of seven with 20 or more).
- I wouldn't say
Aaron Sanchez
is beyond dropping in shallower leagues with this fourth occurrence of the same blister issue. If nearly two months' rest wasn't enough to resolve the issue last time, what hope could you really have for him the rest of the way? Looking at some of the names after him, though, only marginal contributions at more plentiful positions remain.
- Among the glut of outfielders in the middle of this list,
Gregory Polanco
and
Aaron Altherr
are the closest to returning and could easily rank back to back. In other words, the list gets a little bunchy at this point, but second base is a scarcer position than outfield.
- Normally, I go 30 deep with this list and still have some honorable mentions at the end, but despite the recent Kershaw injury, we're seeing improved health across the league right now. Everyone beyond the No. 20 spot is basically a Hail Mary for mixed leagues, worth adding only if you have a free DL slot.
