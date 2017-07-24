Fantasy Baseball: Where does Clayton Kershaw rank among the top 25 DL stashes?

Great timing, Clayton Kershaw . No, really -- very helpful.

Not like a single word was uttered in March about his balky back and the possibility of a flare-up. Not like we crossed our fingers with each and every one of those first handful of starts, fearful of the other shoe dropping. Not like we were lulled into false sense security by his consistency and sheer volume of innings. Not like we were finally convinced he was in the clear, we were in the money, and all was right in the world.

No, this is just super convenient.

You want to hear the worst part? Kershaw may be of no use to you anymore, at least not in Head-to-Head leagues. Normally, an injury of this severity isn't enough to derail season -- you take your lumps for a few weeks and then hope to make up ground when the wait is over. But there is no making up ground anymore. Just look at the calendar.

If the (unofficial) 4-to-6-week timetable that Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports reported Monday is accurate, we're into September before Kershaw is back, in all likelihood. You think you'll make it that far into your league's playoffs without your best player?

Well ... maybe.

Speaking as someone forced to go without Mike Trout and Trea Turner for lengthy stretches in two separate Head-to-Head leagues this year, I'm telling you not all is lost, not if your team had any hope in the first place. I actually gained ground in the standings without Trout, and so far the same is true without Turner.

Which on the one hand is illogical -- those teams didn't somehow improve with the loss of a first round-caliber hitter -- but it speaks to the importance of assembling a complete roster in Fantasy Baseball. Lineups are big enough and individual production staggered enough that a playoff-caliber team, with a little bit of luck, can absorb the loss of a superstar.

But Kershaw is a starting pitcher, which are in shorter supply (those worth using, anyway), and he's in a class of his own at that position. His loss may be the most ruinous in categories leagues. You're just not going to luck into that combination of ERA, WHIP and strikeouts on the waiver wire, so if Kershaw was carrying you in those categories -- which is possible given how consistently dominant he is -- you may have to throw every bit of excess you can spare at the Max Scherzer , Chris Sale or Corey Kluber owner (it helps if he's on the fringes of a playoff spot and actually has, you know, needs).

Failing that, you can hope Jacob deGrom 's recent run of dominance continues and perhaps get him a little cheaper ( Rich Hill would be the even cheaper version of that). You can hope someone like David Price gets hot or gamble on Justin Verlander . You can check and see if the Alex Wood owner is ready to jump ship after Friday's disaster or if the Madison Bumgarner owner is already growing disenchanted.

None of them is Kershaw, of course, but maybe the one you get can come close. And if you survive long enough, you'll be able to pair him with Kershaw down the line.

Because Kershaw will be back, in all likelihood, and can you imagine re-introducing a player of his caliber to a lineup that has already overcome so much? It makes him, despite the depressing timetable, well worth stashing over whatever middling outfielder you can find to fill that spot instead.