We knew this Fantasy season was going to be unpredictable, but if the first weekend of MLB action was any indication, get ready for quite the roller-coaster ride. There's just so much to digest from the first batch of games. We already have injuries to big names, big velocity fluctuations, wacky lineups, and on top of that, a COVID-19 outbreak among the Marlins that has already led to two postponed games Monday.

So here's what we're going to do: Every day this season, I'll have the latest news from a Fantasy perspective plus a few of the notable winners and losers from the night before (Mondays will recap the weekend).

THE LATEST IN THE WORLD OF FANTASY BASEBALL

Ken Giles imploded Sunday, leaving his outing with right elbow soreness. My best guess as to the next man up is Anthony Bass. He pitched the eighth inning Sunday and did save five games for the Blue Jays in 2019.

According to multiple reports, Phillies top pitching prospect Spencer Howard appears lined up to make his MLB debut this Friday, July 31. I'd imagine we'll soon see the likes of Nate Pearson and Dylan Carlson as well.

Five Biggest Winners

There is no bigger winner than Carlos Carrasco. After battling his way back from leukemia late last season, he returned to the rotation in absolutely dominant form Sunday against the Royals. He finished with 10 strikeouts (17 swinging strikes), allowing just two earned runs over six innings pitched. Tommy Pham already has four steals in just three games. It appears that under new skipper Jayce Tingler, the San Diego Padres have the green light. The team stole three more bases Sunday afternoon. Pham could be in for a massive stolen-base output. Maybe Joey Votto isn't done yet. He hit two home runs over the weekend, including one off lefty Matthew Boyd on Friday. His lineup context is still premier as he bats second with one of the best home ballparks in all of baseball. Saturday was arguably the best I've seen Steven Matz. Not only did he shut down one of the best lineups in baseball in the Braves (6 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 7 K), but his 94.9 mph average fastball velocity is the highest we've ever seen it. Yes, Kyle Lewis still struck out six times this weekend but he also homered off Verlander and Lance McCullers. He added two more hits and two RBI Sunday. The batting average should be pedestrian, but the power and playing time will be there.

