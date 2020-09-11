Watch Now: Highlights: Royals at Indians ( 1:30 )

Football is back, everyone is excited, and rightfully so! However, we have some Fantasy Baseball championships to win. This time of year is usually tough for me – and many others, I imagine – as we all try to balance Fantasy Football's arrival and Fantasy Baseball's departure. Let's finish strong, kind of like how Dylan Bundy is.

Bundy is arguably the Fantasy breakout of the 2020 season, and for good reason. After his latest 12-strikeout gem on Thursday, Bundy's ERA is down to his 2.48 while his WHIP is 0.91. Bundy is our latest reminder that velocity is not everything as he often sits 90-91 with his fastball. The increased slider and changeup usage has helped all of his pitches play up. He deserves to be in the conversation as a top 25 starting pitcher drafted in 2021.

Chris Paddack was removed from Thursday's game against the Giants at the start of the third inning due to a sprained right ankle. He showed no obvious signs of the injury, though his fastball velocity did drop from 94-95 mph in the first inning to 91-92 mph in the second.

Let's stick in the West Coast. After being hit in the foot in the first inning on a comebacker, Dustin May was removed from the game without throwing a pitch in the second inning. He was diagnosed with a left foot contusion an X-rays were inconclusive.

Giovanny Gallegos left Thursday's loss to Detroit due to a groin injury, according to manager Mike Shildt. I thought he just left due to crappiness. Gallegos did not record an out, while allowing three runs.

Walker Buehler was placed on the IL with that same blister issue again on Thursday.

Caleb Smith is starting on Friday for the Diamondbacks. Apparently, he threw 70 pitches in an intrasquad game with the team. He's 34% rostered and worth a look in deeper leagues.

Zack Wheeler was scratched from his start this weekend because he has a problem with his middle finger. He caught his nail while putting his pants on. When Joe Girardi was asked about it, his was response was "can't make this up."

Jon Berti was placed on the IL with a finger injury.

The best-case scenario is for Just Verlander to return at the end of the month, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. It seems like he can be dropped.

Dallas Keuchel was placed on the IL Thursday with back spasms, retroactive to Sept. 7.

I think we found the answer at catcher! The Rangers have promoted one of their top prospects, Sam Huff. He has big power, evidenced by his 28 home runs in the minors last season. Watch how he performs over the weekend, but if you're desperate for a catcher, Huff might be your guy.

Thursday's biggest winners

I'm not sure we've had a Kansas City Royal as a winner yet this season, let alone two, but here goes. Adalberto Mondesi is better than what he's shown this season. I truly believe that. Yes, his plate discipline is subpar, but this is a very talented baseball player. It may be starting to show. Mondesi is currently on a seven-game hitting streak where he has hit two home runs with four stolen bases. He is somebody who can make things happen in a hurry. If you were benching him in H2H category or Roto leagues, I would reconsider. How about his teammate, Brady Singer? The kid fired eight shutout innings on Thursday while striking out eight. He didn't allow a hit until the seventh. Singer still has his flaws because he's mainly a two-pitch pitcher who relies heavily on a fastball and a slider. With that being said, he's just 28% rostered on CBS and has a very solid matchup against the Brewers next week. He's worth a look in deeper leagues. Make that five starts in a row now where Sean Manaea has allowed two earned runs or less. He needed just 61 pitches to get through seven innings against the Astros on Thursday. Manaea isn't overly interesting for Fantasy because he doesn't strike many hitters out, but he does generate ground balls and typically avoids walks. The problem is that he faces the Rockies in Coors Field next week, and there's no way I can advocate for him in that spot.

Thursday's biggest losers

We've had quite a few blow-ups among starting pitchers recently and you can add Sonny Gray to that list. On Thursday against the Cubs, Gray allowed five runs over just 3.1 innings. He's actually allowed 11 runs over his past two starts and has three or more walks in four of his last six outings. It sure seems like he's working through something right now, but you need to start him again next week against the Pirates. Statistically speaking, there is no better matchup. Well, dropping Detroit Tigers pitchers seems to be a common theme recently. Earlier in the week we had Matthew Boyd, and now we have Tarik Skubal. The young southpaw allowed six runs over just two innings Thursday against the Cardinals, and this comes after a few very solid starts in a row. If you were starting to buy in, it's best you don't. Brandon Workman stinks. There, I said it. He entered in the bottom of the eighth against the Marlins, up 6-3 with the bases loaded. He promptly allowed a game-tying double to Starling Marte and then gave up a walk-off single to Jorge Alfaro in the next frame. I'm not sure Hector Neris or anybody else in the Phillies bullpen is any better, but pay attention to see who earns the next save chance for Philly.

