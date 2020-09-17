Watch Now: Highlights: Cardinals at Brewers, Game 2 ( 1:02 )

Hey, have you heard? The Yankees are back! I'll spare you the schtick all over again, but I did see this stat and thought it was cool: After hitting seven home runs on Wednesday, the Yankees have now hit at least six home runs in back-to-back games for the first time in franchise history. Not bad!

You know who else isn't bad? Gerrit Cole. I was never seriously worried, but he's definitely turned a corner. He's now allowed just two runs over his last two starts, while striking out 17. Part of that turnaround has been Kyle Higashioka (who surprisingly hit three home runs on Wednesday). In three starts with Higashioka as his catcher, Cole has a 0.90 ERA this season. In eight starts with Gary Sanchez, that number jumps to 3.91. Keep Higgy in there with Cole.

What else happened on Wednesday?

The latest in the world of Fantasy Baseball

Wednesday's biggest winners

I didn't really know what to expect from Lance McCullers in his return, so naturally he just went out and dominated. McCullers hurled seven shutout innings with eight strikeouts against the Rangers. He went back to his bread and butter, the knuckle curve, in this start, throwing it a season-high 47% of the time. McCullers is a near must-start with two starts next week coming against the Mariners and the Rangers (again), two fantastic matchups. Apparently, we live in a world where Adam Wainwright is a league winner at 39 years old. As the old folks like to say, "age is just a number." Wainwright was dominant again Wednesday, allowed just two runs over seven innings while striking out nine. Do I think this will last forever? No. Can it last for two more starts this season? Absolutely, especially when those matchups are against the Royals and Brewers (again). Trust. Adam. Wainwright. It's flown under the radar, but Jean Segura is hot! He racked up four hits on Wednesday, including his sixth homer of the season. He's gone through a bit of a transformation in 2020, walking a career-high 11% of the time while hitting fly balls a career-high 34% of the time. Over his past 24 games, Segura is batting .314 with three home runs and 17 RBI. Feel free to get him in your lineups for the final week as the Phillies play seven games.

Wednesday's biggest losers

Dylan Bundy has been a great find in 2020, but couldn't continue that success in a favorable matchup against the Diamondbacks Wednesday. He lasted just 2.2 innings and allowed six runs (five earned). The one positive is that the six hits he allowed were all singles. I'll chalk this one up to a rough outing. His ERA still stands at a stellar 3.12 on the season. Maybe this is just part of the natural ebbs and flows of a baseball season or maybe it's a 34-year old outfielder who's beginning his decline. Charlie Blackmon got off to a ridiculous start this season, hitting .405 over his first 28 games. He had some people thinking he could maintain a .400 batting average all season. Over the last 19 games, however, he's batting just .176. During this recent stretch, his line drive rate has dropped tremendously while his strikeouts have nearly doubled. All I'm saying is that I'm not not worried. Cavan Biggio is another who got off to a great start with a really strong August… and then September came. Biggio finished 0-for-2 with two strikeouts on Wednesday and is now batting .204 this month. As Chris Towers pointed out before the season, something to watch for Biggio was whether or not he would be more aggressive in 2020. Biggio is very unique in that he's ridiculously patient at the plate. Some would argue he actually sees too many pitches and isn't aggressive early in the count often enough. Based on his plate discipline in 2020, I would say we're still in that same boat.

Wednesday's swinging strike leaders