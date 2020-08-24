Watch Now: Highlights: Phillies at Braves ( 0:47 )

By now you know that I'm big on accountability. When I get something wrong, I'll let you know and we'll try to learn from it together. With that being said, of course I have to let you know when I'm right, too! It's victory lap season.

In all seriousness, I was probably the highest on Jose Abreu in the Fantasy industry, entering this season and it was awesome to watch him destroy baseballs this weekend. In case you missed it, Abreu had seven hits against the Cubs, six of them home runs. He was off to a bit of a slow start but just like that he's batting .322 with 11 home runs and 28 RBI. Huzzah!

On to the rest of Sunday's action.

THE LATEST IN THE WORLD OF FANTASY BASEBALL

Sunday's Biggest Winners

I know it's tough to remain patient in a shortened season but it was only a matter of time before Trea Turner got going. Turner went 3-for-3 Sunday with three RBI and two runs scored. All of a sudden, he's up to a .316 batting average and a .949 OPS. He still just has two stolen bases. but I would expect those to rise. Have a day, youngsters! Not only did Alec Bohm pick up his first career three-hit game Sunday, he also hit his first home run. While many rookies have floundered this season, Bohm has displayed that great plate discipline we were all expecting. Through his first 10 games, he has more walks (7) than strikeouts (6). It's early but the returns on Bohm have been promising. Notice I used the plural on youngsters as Dylan Carslon also hit his first career home run on Sunday. He finished 2 for 4 with two RBI and two runs scored. Carlson hasn't been nearly as polished as Bohm to this point, but hopefully this is a sign of more to come. With eight games this week, make sure to get Carlson in your lineups.

Sunday's Biggest Losers

That's now three lackluster starts in a row for Carlos Carrasco with Sunday's outing offering new issues. While walks have been his recent downfall, he allowed just one free pass Sunday. Instead, he allowed seven hard-hit balls and two home runs over just 3.1 innings against the Tigers. I'm still looking to buy on the cheap, but my concern level is growing. On the other side in that game, Joe Jimenez once again struggled mightily. He recorded just one out and allowed a three-run homer. His ERA now sits at 12.46. Jose Cisnero entered the game to pick up the save and he's actually been quite good this season. If you own Jimenez in a Roto or H2H categories league, the prudent move would be to add Cisnero. While it was a day to remember for Bohm and Carlson, the same could not be said for fellow rookie Jo Adell. He finished 0 for 5 with three strikeouts Sunday, dropping the batting average to .196. Adell's striking out at a rapid pace and currently has a 66.7% ground ball rate. He still has a bright future but is struggling right now. He can be dropped in H2H points leagues.

