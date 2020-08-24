By now you know that I'm big on accountability. When I get something wrong, I'll let you know and we'll try to learn from it together. With that being said, of course I have to let you know when I'm right, too! It's victory lap season.
In all seriousness, I was probably the highest on Jose Abreu in the Fantasy industry, entering this season and it was awesome to watch him destroy baseballs this weekend. In case you missed it, Abreu had seven hits against the Cubs, six of them home runs. He was off to a bit of a slow start but just like that he's batting .322 with 11 home runs and 28 RBI. Huzzah!
On to the rest of Sunday's action.
THE LATEST IN THE WORLD OF FANTASY BASEBALL
- Ronald Acuna took batting practice again on Sunday. MLB.com's Mark Bowman suspects that Acuna could be activated as soon as Tuesday night's series opener against the Yankees.
- Mike Clevinger and Zach Plesac both threw five innings in simulated games at the Indians' alternate site this weekend. "What next week will be at is really hard to predict," Indians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti said. "We'll just have to continue to take things a day at a time, see what our team needs and what opportunities there might be and figure out who might be best served filling those opportunities when they arise." In other words, who knows when we'll see them again.
- Gleyber Torres ran at about "50 percent" on Sunday and said afterward that he didn't feel any pain. We're looking at 2-3 weeks for Torres. James Paxton was also placed on the IL with the forearm injury and will be shut down for two weeks.
- Stephen Strasburg is having season-ending surgery because of his carpel tunnel syndrome.
- The Cardinals are considering whether to have Carlos Martinez stretch out at their alternate training site or return to the team sooner in a relief role. It's worth mentioning that Giovanny Gallegos picked up a save this weekend so perhaps he's settling into that role. Martinez saved 24 games last year for the Cardinals.
- Blue Jays placed Matt Shoemaker on the 10-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation. He can be dropped if you need to the roster space.
- Pedro Severino departed Sunday's game against the Red Sox due to right hip flexor tightness. Check back in on this before setting weekly lineups Monday.
- Justin Turner was not in the Dodgers' lineup Sunday because of a sore hamstring.
- Will Smith was activated for the Dodgers, which meant Keibert Ruiz was sent back to their alternate site.
- Michael Brantley was activated off the IL for the Astros and was in the lineup Sunday.
- Mariners placed Dylan Moore on the 10-day injured list with a right wrist sprain.
- Salvador Perez placed on the IL with that eye injury he's been battling. If you're looking for a catcher to add, consider Joey Bart, Yadier Molina and Sean Murphy in one-catcher leagues. In two-catcher leagues, look for Chance Sisco, Jacob Stallings, or Austin Hedges.
- If you're wondering what to do with your Mets, they've had no further positive tests and if everything checks out on Monday, they should be able to start their scheduled series with the Marlins on Tuesday
Sunday's Biggest Winners
- I know it's tough to remain patient in a shortened season but it was only a matter of time before Trea Turner got going. Turner went 3-for-3 Sunday with three RBI and two runs scored. All of a sudden, he's up to a .316 batting average and a .949 OPS. He still just has two stolen bases. but I would expect those to rise.
- Have a day, youngsters! Not only did Alec Bohm pick up his first career three-hit game Sunday, he also hit his first home run. While many rookies have floundered this season, Bohm has displayed that great plate discipline we were all expecting. Through his first 10 games, he has more walks (7) than strikeouts (6). It's early but the returns on Bohm have been promising.
- Notice I used the plural on youngsters as Dylan Carslon also hit his first career home run on Sunday. He finished 2 for 4 with two RBI and two runs scored. Carlson hasn't been nearly as polished as Bohm to this point, but hopefully this is a sign of more to come. With eight games this week, make sure to get Carlson in your lineups.
Sunday's Biggest Losers
- That's now three lackluster starts in a row for Carlos Carrasco with Sunday's outing offering new issues. While walks have been his recent downfall, he allowed just one free pass Sunday. Instead, he allowed seven hard-hit balls and two home runs over just 3.1 innings against the Tigers. I'm still looking to buy on the cheap, but my concern level is growing.
- On the other side in that game, Joe Jimenez once again struggled mightily. He recorded just one out and allowed a three-run homer. His ERA now sits at 12.46. Jose Cisnero entered the game to pick up the save and he's actually been quite good this season. If you own Jimenez in a Roto or H2H categories league, the prudent move would be to add Cisnero.
- While it was a day to remember for Bohm and Carlson, the same could not be said for fellow rookie Jo Adell. He finished 0 for 5 with three strikeouts Sunday, dropping the batting average to .196. Adell's striking out at a rapid pace and currently has a 66.7% ground ball rate. He still has a bright future but is struggling right now. He can be dropped in H2H points leagues.
Sunday's Swinging Strike Leaders
- Yu Darvish vs. CWS—26
- Corbin Burnes at PIT—17
- Justin Dunn vs. TEX—15
- Frankie Montas vs. LAA—12
- Mike Minor at SEA—11
- Tarik Skubal at CLE—11
- Tyler Mahle at STL—11
- Dylan Cease at CHC—11
- Trevor Cahill vs. ARI—10
- Zack Greinke at SD—9