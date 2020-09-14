It's crazy that there was a no-hitter on Sunday, and most people likely didn't realize because of the return of the football season. We're talk about a no-hitter! We're also talking about my boy Alec Mills. I've jokingly touted Mills on Fantasy Baseball Today, although he has put together some useful starts this season.
Even with the no-hitter Mills threw on Sunday, I can't advise him as a start this week. Mills is set to face the Twins this upcoming week and, although their lineup hasn't been as dangerous this season, they're still sixth in wOBA against right-handed pitching. A no-hitter is an awesome accomplishment, but ultimately this doesn't matter much for standard Fantasy Baseball leagues.
We discuss Mills and the weekend action on the Monday edition of the Fantasy Baseball Today podcast. Follow all our podcasts and subscribe here.
What else happened on Sunday?
The latest in the world of Fantasy Baseball
- Sonny Gray was placed on the IL Sunday with a mid-back strain. Perhaps that explains the past two subpar starts.
- The Pirates will activate Mitch Keller from the IL Monday to start one game of their doubleheader with the Reds. He's 38% rostered but should not be added unless he shows us something in this start.
- Dallas Keuchel remains on track to return this Thursday against the Twins. I would avoid starting him this week.
- Matt Chapman and Anthony Santander are are both out for the season, respectively. They can be dropped in re-draft leagues.
- Dustin May should start Wednesday against the Padres. He's dealing with that foot contusion after he got hit by a comebacker on Thursday. Like Keuchel, I would avoid starting him.
- Yankees manager Aaron Boone said he expects Clint Frazier to continue receiving steady playing time when Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton are activated from the IL, likely later this week.
- More Yankees news: Aroldis Chapman's appeal of the three-game suspension he received earlier this month is expected to be heard Monday. Gio Urshela could be back from the IL on Tuesday.
- Wade Davis was reinstated by the Rockies on Saturday, but manager Bud Black expects to use him in middle relief. Daniel Bard's job seems safe for now.
- Kevin Gausman was scratched Sunday due to elbow soreness. Make sure to get him out of your lineups.
- Nolan Arenado was absent from Sunday's lineup due to an AC joint injury in his left shoulder. Arenado has no official timeline for his return, though the team hopes he'll be able to avoid the injured list and return to action Tuesday against the A's.
- I missed this last week, but Nate Lowe was called up for the Rays and has settled in as their starting first baseman with Ji Man Choi being placed on the IL. Lowe is just 8% rostered and has upside in deeper leagues.
- Phillies placed Spencer Howard on the IL with right shoulder stiffness. He can be dropped if you rostered him anywhere.
- Max Kepler was activated off the IL Sunday and leading off for the Twins. He finished 0 for 4 in the game.
- Jose Altuve could return from his knee injury during the Astros' homestand which begins Tuesday.
- Bo Bichette was activated Saturday and is 1-for-8 since returning. Make sure to get him back in your weekly lineups.
- Salvador Perez returned this weekend and it was like he never left. He racked up seven hits in three games including a home run on Sunday.
- Cole Hamels is scheduled to start Wednesday's game against the Orioles. He's just 29% rostered but I need to see something before adding him.
- J.T. Realmuto was out of the lineup for both games of Sunday's doubleheader. He's set to undergo an MRI on his hip Monday. Pay close attention to this news and make sure to have a backup ready just in case.
- Braxton Garrett was promoted and made his debut for the Marlins on Sunday. He pitched five innings of one-run ball, striking out six. While I like his upside long term, this may have just been a spot start.
- Lance McCullers is set to return to the Astros' rotation on Wednesday against the Rangers. It's a nice matchup if you want to stream him in daily lineup leagues.
- We had a COVID scare over the weekend with the Giants and Padres being cancelled on Friday and Saturday. It was determined, however, that it was a false positive test and both teams resumed playing on Sunday.
Sunday's biggest winners
- Rafael Devers added three more hits on Sunday and just like that, he's batting .289 with an .870 OPS. Devers got off to a very slow start, batting .167 while striking out nearly 34% of the time. Over his last 29 games, however, he's batting .350 with just a 22% strikeout rate. According to Statcast, Devers is actually making better quality of contact this season than in his breakout 2019. If he continues to lower the strikeouts, he'll end 2020 on a very high note.
- The Mike Clevinger we saw on Sunday more closely resembled the Clevinger who was being drafted as a consensus top 10 starting pitcher. He threw seven shutout against a pesky Giants offense, allowing just three baserunners while striking out seven. That now marks four straight starts where his fastball has averaged over 95 MPH and three straight allowing exactly one walk. He'll look to finish strong against the Mariners and the Giants.
- Andrew Heaney is on quite the run recently, flashing his talents in Coors Field of all places on Sunday. Heaney allowed three runs over seven innings but struck out eight while not allowing a free pass. He's now delivered quality starts in three of his last four and has a plus matchup against the Rangers this week. He's worth starting, even in shallower 12-team leagues.
Sunday's biggest losers
- While Charlie Morton did build his pitch count up to 77 on Sunday, he didn't get the results we were hoping for. He lasted just 4.1 innings, allowing three runs on six hits. If you can get away from starting Morton this week in Camden Yards, I would advise you to do so. The Orioles offense has sputtered recently but they're always dangerous in that ballpark.
- Entering Sunday, Vladimir Guerrero had played in 168 career games. During that time he's batting .265/.334/.429 with just 21 home runs. After a nice August where Guerrero posted an .888 OPS, I thought things were coming around but September has been unkind to the 21-year old. It's still too early in his career to make any rash decisions but he has to find a way to hit more line drives and fly balls. A man his size should not be smashing the ball into the ground nearly 55% of the time.
- After three straight quality starts, Tyler Mahle took a step back on Sunday. He lasted just 2.2 innings against the Cardinals, walking four and allowing three runs. I'm not sure you'll start him in either of his final two scheduled matchups against the White Sox and Twins. While the White Sox strike out quite a bit, they also hit righties pretty well. I would pass on starting Mahle in shallower leagues.
Sunday's swinging strike leaders
- Lance Lynn vs. OAK—18
- Max Scherzer vs. ATL—16
- Andrew Heaney at COL—16
- Michael Pineda vs. CLE—16
- Adrian Houser vs. CHC—15
- John Means at NYY—15
- Mike Clevinger vs. SF—14
- Frankie Montas at TEX—14
- Hyun Jin Ryu vs. NYM—14
- Spencer Turnbull at CWS—14