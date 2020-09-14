Watch Now: Highlights: Cubs at Brewers ( 1:13 )

It's crazy that there was a no-hitter on Sunday, and most people likely didn't realize because of the return of the football season. We're talk about a no-hitter! We're also talking about my boy Alec Mills. I've jokingly touted Mills on Fantasy Baseball Today, although he has put together some useful starts this season.

Even with the no-hitter Mills threw on Sunday, I can't advise him as a start this week. Mills is set to face the Twins this upcoming week and, although their lineup hasn't been as dangerous this season, they're still sixth in wOBA against right-handed pitching. A no-hitter is an awesome accomplishment, but ultimately this doesn't matter much for standard Fantasy Baseball leagues.

Rafael Devers added three more hits on Sunday and just like that, he's batting .289 with an .870 OPS. Devers got off to a very slow start, batting .167 while striking out nearly 34% of the time. Over his last 29 games, however, he's batting .350 with just a 22% strikeout rate. According to Statcast, Devers is actually making better quality of contact this season than in his breakout 2019. If he continues to lower the strikeouts, he'll end 2020 on a very high note. The Mike Clevinger we saw on Sunday more closely resembled the Clevinger who was being drafted as a consensus top 10 starting pitcher. He threw seven shutout against a pesky Giants offense, allowing just three baserunners while striking out seven. That now marks four straight starts where his fastball has averaged over 95 MPH and three straight allowing exactly one walk. He'll look to finish strong against the Mariners and the Giants. Andrew Heaney is on quite the run recently, flashing his talents in Coors Field of all places on Sunday. Heaney allowed three runs over seven innings but struck out eight while not allowing a free pass. He's now delivered quality starts in three of his last four and has a plus matchup against the Rangers this week. He's worth starting, even in shallower 12-team leagues.

While Charlie Morton did build his pitch count up to 77 on Sunday, he didn't get the results we were hoping for. He lasted just 4.1 innings, allowing three runs on six hits. If you can get away from starting Morton this week in Camden Yards, I would advise you to do so. The Orioles offense has sputtered recently but they're always dangerous in that ballpark. Entering Sunday, Vladimir Guerrero had played in 168 career games. During that time he's batting .265/.334/.429 with just 21 home runs. After a nice August where Guerrero posted an .888 OPS, I thought things were coming around but September has been unkind to the 21-year old. It's still too early in his career to make any rash decisions but he has to find a way to hit more line drives and fly balls. A man his size should not be smashing the ball into the ground nearly 55% of the time. After three straight quality starts, Tyler Mahle took a step back on Sunday. He lasted just 2.2 innings against the Cardinals, walking four and allowing three runs. I'm not sure you'll start him in either of his final two scheduled matchups against the White Sox and Twins. While the White Sox strike out quite a bit, they also hit righties pretty well. I would pass on starting Mahle in shallower leagues.

