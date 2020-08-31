Watch Now: Highlights: Royals at White Sox ( 0:29 )

Like the rest of 2020, this weekend was no different; crazy. Between the MLB Trade Deadline approaching and an abundance of games being played because if doubleheaders, there's a lot to pay attention to. Heck, by the time you're reading this Mike Clevinger or Lance Lynn might be on the move. With that being said, it's a fun time to be a Fantasy player. With these trades create new opportunities for prospects and players taking on expanded roles. Strap in folks, we've got about a month left.

Check out Scott White's take on the Monday Waiver Wire, with two rookie pitchers becoming priority targets.

On to Sunday's action.

Sunday's Biggest Winners

If we're going to crush Chris Paddack when he's lackluster, we also have to give him credit when he pitches well, especially when he does so in Colorado. Paddack put together a much-needed bounce-back where he allowed just two runs over six innings while striking out eight. He was much more aggressive early in counts in this start, throwing first-pitch strikes to 17 of 24 batters faced. That's more like the breakout Paddack from 2019. Like Paddack, I've been very hard on Josh Bell, and rightfully so. With that being said, he's starting to heat up. He has six hits over his past four games, including homers in back-to-back games. Bell has also cut down the strikeouts recently. The Pirates play eight games this week, which means you should probably get Bell back in your lineups. Deivi Garcia made his much-anticipated debut Sunday and was fantastic, striking out six over six innings against the Mets. Yes, he was sent back to the Yankees' alternate site Sunday but I'd expect him back later this week. The Yankees are in desperate need of starting pitching.

Sunday's Biggest Losers

Luis Castillo has been the biggest buy-low candidate all season. With that being said, at some point he has to turn things around to return value. That wasn't the case Sunday as his dropped to 0-5, allowing four runs to the Chicago Cubs. He's still getting a ton of whiffs, but they just haven't translated to success. I'll continue to start him this week but I'm getting closer to moving him down the rankings. It's hard to really blame him after missing the past month due to COVID, but on Sunday Sandy Alcantara was a far-cry from the pitcher we saw on Opening Night. He was tagged for eight runs against the Rays, with five of them earned. I would drop Alcantara for Corbin Burnes, Sixto Sanchez, Dane Dunning and Michael Pineda but once you get past that, it's better to just hold. Cole Sulser blew another save for the Orioles on Sunday, allowing two runs in the bottom of the ninth. This comes at a bad time for Sulser, too, as Hunter Harvey was activated off the IL Sunday. Harvey was the favorite to close out games back in spring training but an injury delayed his start to the season until now. The Orioles wanted to ease Harvey in but they might not have a choice. Hold Sulser for now to see who earns the next save chance, but things aren't looking good for him.

Sunday's Swinging Strike Leaders