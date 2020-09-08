Watch Now: Highlights: Rockies at Padres ( 1:40 )

One of the more interesting talking points for Fantasy Baseball heading into 2021 will be how much to factor in the 2020 season. Let's just get it out of the way and say what we're all thinking. 2020 has been a weird year, not just for baseball but basically for everybody.

Should names like Christian Yelich and Nolan Arenado be dinged heading into next year's drafts because of a down 60-game season. The answer is maybe you downgrade them a tad but we probably shouldn't.

On the contrary, does Manny Machado's .935 OPS mean nothing? Definitely not. He looks like the best version of himself. These will all make for fun talking points in the offseason and in fact, we just did our first two-round mock draft for 2021 on Fantasy Baseball Today. Give it a listen!

On to Monday.

The latest in the world of Fantasy Baseball

Eric Hosmer has been diagnosed with a fractured left index finger. It happened on a bunt attempt in the first inning of Monday's game. It sure seems like he'll miss the rest of the 2020 regular season.

Jose Ramirez left Monday's game with a left thumb injury. He'll have it evaluated Tuesday, which means he'll likely be out for at least one game.

Alex Bregman remained out of the lineup Monday for the Astros but is expected to return on Tuesday. The team is expected to ease him in.

remained out of the lineup Monday for the Astros but is expected to return on Tuesday. The team is expected to ease him in. Teoscar Hernandez , one of the bigger surprises this season, was placed on the IL Monday with a left oblique strain. He's expected to miss significant time, which sounds like he will not be back in the regular season.

, one of the bigger surprises this season, was placed on the IL Monday with a left oblique strain. He's expected to miss significant time, which sounds like he will not be back in the regular season. Yadier Molina was removed from Monday's game as a precaution due to a left elbow contusion. He's considered day-to-day.

Ozzie Albies will participate in an intra-squad matchup Tuesday. If that goes well, he could be back with the team as soon as this weekend.

will participate in an intra-squad matchup Tuesday. If that goes well, he could be back with the team as soon as this weekend. Matt Chapman was out of the A's lineup Monday as he continues to deal with that hip injury. He is day-to-day.

Ken Giles will throw another live batting practice Tuesday. He is eligible to return from the IL this Thursday but it's not yet clear if that will be the case.

will throw another live batting practice Tuesday. He is eligible to return from the IL this Thursday but it's not yet clear if that will be the case. Juan Soto remained out of the lineup Monday as he continues to deal with elbow soreness. He's missed four consecutive games.

Alex Dickerson exited Monday's game after fouling a ball off his knee. His x-rays came back negative and he should be considered day-to-day.

Monday's biggest winners

We often give two-pitch starting pitchers grief on the podcast and, rightfully so, but Dinelson Lamet does not care about your grief. He added 7.2 shutout innings against the Rockies on Monday, striking out 11 while walking… zero. He is predominantly fastball-slider, but it helps when your fastball is 97 MPH. It also helps when your slider is rated as the best in baseball, and it's not close. We might as well continue our theme of two-pitch pitchers, which brings us to Kevin Gausman who pitched six innings of one-run ball on Monday, striking out nine. Gausman does it with the fastball and splitter with the fastball velocity up this season. He's remained pretty consistent, allowing three runs or less in six of his seven starts. This is also your friendly reminder that the Arizona Diamondbacks are an offense you can stream your pitchers against. Dylan Moore has been one of the more random surprises in 2020, and he kept it going Monday with his sixth home run of the season. I keep waiting for Moore to come back down to earth and it hasn't happened. He's 53% rostered on CBS and has dual eligibility (shortstop and outfield) if you're looking for some versatility.

Monday's biggest losers

Charlie Morton wasn't terrible or anything on Monday as he allowed three runs over five innings. While he increased his pitch count in his second start back, he still only threw 57 pitches. Considering how the Rays have babied Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow at times, I'm hesitant to think we will see Morton get his pitch count all that high again this season. Did you know that entering Monday, Hyun-Jin Ryu had allowed one earned run or less in all of his starts this season? Basically, he was due for a bad one. Ryu was definitely disrespected in drafts entering this season as we expected natural regression coupled with a new (non-Dodgers) environment. He allowed five runs on Monday, raising his ERA to 3.38. This was a blip on the radar and he remains a must-start option. Maybe Brad Keller just doesn't like two-start weeks. His two worst starts this season have come on Mondays when he was expected to make two starts in a given week. This time he allowed eight hits and four runs to the Cleveland Indians. He remains a low-end option who is better off in points leagues because he goes deep into starts.

