Watch Now: Highlights: Pirates at White Sox ( 1:51 )

Lucas. Frost. Giolito. And just like that, we have our first no-hitter of 2020. Giolito was off to a bit of a rocky start this season, posting a 4.88 ERA and a 1.41 WHIP over his first five starts. I actually had a tinge of concern, considering his inconsistent history. You can kiss that goodbye.

Giolito was ridiculous Tuesday night against the Pirates, striking out 13 and walking just one. He finished with 30(!) swinging strikes on 101 pitches. What's even crazier is this is his second 13-strikeout performance in a row. Over his past two starts, he's allowed no runs, three hits and two walks while striking out 26. Giolito is back and should be considered a top-10 starting pitcher rest-of-season.

We discussed the no-hitter, trade targets and much more on the Wednesday edition of the Fantasy Baseball Today podcast. Follow all our podcasts and subscribe here.

On to the rest of Tuesday's action.

THE LATEST IN THE WORLD OF FANTASY BASEBALL

Tuesday's Biggest Winners

Obviously with Giolito being 1A on Tuesday, Tyler Glasnow had to settle for 1B. Like Giolito, Glasnow was off to a rough start to the season, posting a 6.00 ERA over his first five starts… before Tuesday, that is. Glasnow was awesome against the Orioles, allowing just two runs over seven innings while striking out 13. The biggest key for him was walking just one while throwing first-pitch strikes to 17 of the 27 batters he faced. He's back inside the top 25 starting pitchers rest-of-season. Cavan Biggio didn't do anything too crazy Tuesday, finishing 1-for-3 with two walks and two runs scored. Let's just call him a 2020 winner thus far. He's made drastic improvements this season, specifically in his strikeout rate, lowering it from 28.6% last season to .18.9% this season. That's almost reason enough for his batting average to jump from .234 to .279. He's currently a top three second baseman in both H2H points and Roto leagues. I feel like there's a stretch every season where Brandon Belt teases us, but Tuesday night's performance was enough to earn a spot here. He finished 4-for-5 against the Dodgers with two home runs and five RBI. Upon further review of his Statcast page, he actually ranks very highly in hard-hit rate, barrel rate and average exit velocity. Belt's only 8% rostered on CBS if you want to take a flier.

Tuesday's Biggest Losers

For the second time in three starts, Chris Paddack has allowed six earned runs. This one especially stings against the Seattle Mariners. It's clear he isn't going to live up to his draft stock, but he's not this bad. Yes, he needs to continue developing a third pitch, but if anyone in your league is fed up, I'd be buying on the cheap. This one is a little more troubling. Julio Urias completed just four innings Tuesday against the Giants, allowing four runs and walking three. He's now gone just four innings or less in three of his last four starts. I'm not dropping Urias or anything, but I'm less confident in him as a buy-low candidate. I mentioned earlier that Mike Clevinger has been recalled and will start Wednesday for the Indians. Well, where is Zach Plesac? It appears the team might be trying to manipulate Plesac's service time by keeping him down. There has been speculation that Clevinger is being dangled on the trade market but let's say that doesn't happen. Plesac would need an injury or Triston McKenzie faltering to make his way back into the rotation. Regardless, I still recommend holding Plesac based on the potential he flashed earlier this season.

Tuesday's Swinging Strike Leaders