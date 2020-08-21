Watch Now: Highlights: Tigers at White Sox ( 1:44 )

I truly believe the most fun part of this Fantasy Baseball season has been the flurry of top prospects seemingly being called up on a daily basis. While most haven't lit the world on fire, it's still fun to see all the debuts and evaluate them from a Fantasy perspective. In case you live under a rock, Joey Bart and Sixto Sanchez are the latest prospects to get the call and are must-add players. It seems like it's only a matter of time until we see MacKenzie Gore and Gavin Lux get the call for the Padres and Dodgers.

In other news, we saw a few milestones achieved on Thursday. Eric Hosmer hit a grand slam for the Padres, making them the first team in MLB history to hit a grand slam in four straight games. Take that, Chris Woodward! On the pitching front, Sonny Gray set a Major League record with 39 consecutive starts allowing six hits or fewer. Impressive.

We discussed prospects, Thursday's developments, our favorite teams and previewed Week 6 on the Fantasy Baseball Today podcast. Follow all our podcasts and subscribe here.

On to the rest of Thursday.

THE LATEST IN THE WORLD OF FANTASY BASEBALL

Thursday's Biggest Winners

If you're looking for bounce-back performances, you've come to the right place. Lucas Giolito was otherworldly Thursday, pitching seven shutout innings with 13 strikeouts on the back of 21 swinging strikes against the Tigers. Yes, it was against the Tigers but ace pitchers are supposed to dominate bad teams. Hopefully this is the confidence boost Giolito needed to perform like a top 15 starting pitcher rest-of-season. Bounce-back No. 2 features Jose Berrios who went six shutout against the Brewers, striking out a season-high nine batters. Berrios entered this start with a 5.92 ERA and is clearly better than that. We've been touting Berrios as a buy-low all season due to his track record and increased fastball velocity. He should perform like the SP3 we're used to rest-of-season. Man, shout out to Yadier Molina. The guy is 38 years old and just went through a COVID situation. He returned on Thursday and does what he always does: produce. He finished 2-4 with three RBI. He's rostered in just 62% of leagues if you're desperate for a catcher in one-catcher leagues (I know you are).

Thursday's Biggest Losers

I know he was in Coors Field Thursday but really, German Marquez? I know I shouldn't be surprised but he was pitching so well this season. Anyway, he went all Tyler Chatwood on us and allowed 10 earned runs over five innings pitched. I know you're tempted, but please don't spite drop Marquez. He still has two starts next week and I would actually start him. I know it's only 26 games, but Marcus Semien sure looks like a one-year wonder. Semien was fantastic in 2019, mostly because of his plate discipline coupled with impacting the ball harder than ever before. For the most part, those things are gone this season. He went 0-for-4 again Thursday and is sporting a 24.4% strikeout rate, his highest since 2014, his rookie season. I wouldn't drop him, but it's not looking good right now. Maybe Shohei Ohtani's pitching injury is affecting his offensive production because he looks mighty pedestrian to this point. He finished 0-for-5 with two strikeouts Thursday, dropping his batting average to .171. He won't be this bad all season because some BABIP luck will help the batting average, but it's worth noting his line-drive rate is way down. If he's the worst player on your re-draft roster, I don't mind dropping him at this point.

Thursday's Swinging Strike Leaders