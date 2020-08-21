I truly believe the most fun part of this Fantasy Baseball season has been the flurry of top prospects seemingly being called up on a daily basis. While most haven't lit the world on fire, it's still fun to see all the debuts and evaluate them from a Fantasy perspective. In case you live under a rock, Joey Bart and Sixto Sanchez are the latest prospects to get the call and are must-add players. It seems like it's only a matter of time until we see MacKenzie Gore and Gavin Lux get the call for the Padres and Dodgers.
In other news, we saw a few milestones achieved on Thursday. Eric Hosmer hit a grand slam for the Padres, making them the first team in MLB history to hit a grand slam in four straight games. Take that, Chris Woodward! On the pitching front, Sonny Gray set a Major League record with 39 consecutive starts allowing six hits or fewer. Impressive.
We discussed prospects, Thursday's developments, our favorite teams and previewed Week 6 on the Fantasy Baseball Today podcast. Follow all our podcasts and subscribe here.
On to the rest of Thursday.
THE LATEST IN THE WORLD OF FANTASY BASEBALL
- The Mets reportedly have a pair of positive COVID cases, which postponed Thursday's game against the Marlins. Friday's game against the Yankees has been postponed as well. I would be surprised if the Mets play at all this weekend.
- Drew Pomeranz is dealing with shoulder tightness. If you're desperate for saves, look to Emilio Pagan. He hasn't been very effective this season, but he was used in a save opportunity Thursday night.
- Dane Dunning has been sent back to the White Sox alternate site. The White Sox don't need a fifth man in the rotation until September plus there is talk Reynaldo Lopez could return this weekend. If you can afford to hold Dunning, I would because I was very impressed by him.
- More doom and gloom for the Yankees: Gleyber Torres exited Thursday's game with a hamstring injury, James Paxton is headed for an MRI on his forearm/elbow and Zach Britton was placed on the IL.
- Alex Bregman has been moved to the IL with this hamstring injury. Abraham Toro started at third base and was batting seventh Thursday. He finished 1-for-4 with a three-run homer. He's rostered in just five percent of CBS leagues if you're desperate for a corner infielder.
- Byron Buxton was placed on the IL Thursday with left shoulder inflammation. Jake Cave was in center field, batting sixth.
- Sandy Alcantara looked "really good" during his simulated game Thursday. Remember Alcantara had a great start on Opening Day against the Phillies. He's rostered in 67% of CBS leagues and might be floating around.
- Willie Calhoun and Elvis Andrus were both placed on the IL for the Rangers.
- Charlie Morton is nearing a bullpen session and could be activated this weekend.
- Anthony Rendon is dealing with a sore left wrist but plans to play through it.
Thursday's Biggest Winners
- If you're looking for bounce-back performances, you've come to the right place. Lucas Giolito was otherworldly Thursday, pitching seven shutout innings with 13 strikeouts on the back of 21 swinging strikes against the Tigers. Yes, it was against the Tigers but ace pitchers are supposed to dominate bad teams. Hopefully this is the confidence boost Giolito needed to perform like a top 15 starting pitcher rest-of-season.
- Bounce-back No. 2 features Jose Berrios who went six shutout against the Brewers, striking out a season-high nine batters. Berrios entered this start with a 5.92 ERA and is clearly better than that. We've been touting Berrios as a buy-low all season due to his track record and increased fastball velocity. He should perform like the SP3 we're used to rest-of-season.
- Man, shout out to Yadier Molina. The guy is 38 years old and just went through a COVID situation. He returned on Thursday and does what he always does: produce. He finished 2-4 with three RBI. He's rostered in just 62% of leagues if you're desperate for a catcher in one-catcher leagues (I know you are).
Thursday's Biggest Losers
- I know he was in Coors Field Thursday but really, German Marquez? I know I shouldn't be surprised but he was pitching so well this season. Anyway, he went all Tyler Chatwood on us and allowed 10 earned runs over five innings pitched. I know you're tempted, but please don't spite drop Marquez. He still has two starts next week and I would actually start him.
- I know it's only 26 games, but Marcus Semien sure looks like a one-year wonder. Semien was fantastic in 2019, mostly because of his plate discipline coupled with impacting the ball harder than ever before. For the most part, those things are gone this season. He went 0-for-4 again Thursday and is sporting a 24.4% strikeout rate, his highest since 2014, his rookie season. I wouldn't drop him, but it's not looking good right now.
- Maybe Shohei Ohtani's pitching injury is affecting his offensive production because he looks mighty pedestrian to this point. He finished 0-for-5 with two strikeouts Thursday, dropping his batting average to .171. He won't be this bad all season because some BABIP luck will help the batting average, but it's worth noting his line-drive rate is way down. If he's the worst player on your re-draft roster, I don't mind dropping him at this point.
Thursday's Swinging Strike Leaders
- Lucas Giolito vs. DET—21
- Clayton Kershaw at SEA—19
- Kevin Gausman vs. LAA—18
- Shane Bieber at PIT—16
- Dinelson Lamet vs. TEX—16
- German Marquez vs. HOU—13
- Jose Berrios vs. MIL—12
- James Paxton vs. TB—12
- Asher Wojciechowski vs. BOS—12
- Nathan Eovaldi at BAL—11