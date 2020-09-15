Watch Now: Highlights: Dodgers at Padres ( 1:43 )

We had a lighter slate on Monday, but that didn't stop Trevor Bauer and Dinelson Lamet from racking up double-digit strikeout performances. Of course, I would include these two in my winners, but you don't need me to tell you start those guys every week.

As we've done recently on Fantasy Baseball Today, it's fun to talk about player values for the 2021 season. Yes, I had Trevor Bauer as a bust entering this season, and he's made me look completely foolish. He's now allowed one run or less in six of eight starts. Assuming Bauer finishes strong, he deserves to be in the top 10 starting pitchers for next season. It's hard to argue with that based on what he's done, but I'm sure I'll find a way.

As for Lamet, yes, he only relies on two pitches, but they're really good pitches. I think he'll be considered a borderline SP2 heading into the 2021 Fantasy season, and rightfully so!

We discuss Monday standouts and some 2021 keeper issues on the Tuesday edition of the Fantasy Baseball Today podcast. Follow all of our podcasts and subscribe here.

On to the rest of Monday's action:

Eric Hosmer was able to work out Monday without a splint to protect the fractured index finger on his left hand. There's no official timetable, but there's a chance he returns for the final week of the season.

Tommy Pham has been participating in intrasquad games at the Padres alternate training site in recent days and could be activated from the IL in the near future.

Chris Paddack completed a bullpen session Monday and appears on track to start either Wednesday against the Dodgers or Friday against the Mariners.

Rhys Hoskins was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday due to an issue with the UCL in his left arm. Hoskins had been considered day-to-day after his X-ray came back negative, but the team has elected to place him on the IL.

Justin Turner could be reinstated from the IL on Tuesday for the Dodgers.

Miguel Sano was scratched from Monday's lineup with a stiff neck. Eddie Rosario was also out with that elbow contusion he suffered on Sunday.

For the Yankees, Gio Urshela is expected back on Tuesday, Giancarlo Stanton should be back later this week and Aaron Judge just appeared in a sim game so he shouldn't be far behind.

Sonny Gray, who was placed on the IL with a mid-back strain, is hoping he can return during the final week of the season.

Mitch Keller made his return to the mound Monday. He allowed three runs over three innings, but the good news is that his fastball velocity was up over 95 MPH. Keller had issues with his velocity back in July.

Jake Lamb made his Oakland A's debut Monday and had two hits, including a home run for you AL-Only players

Monday's biggest winners

We have life! Unfortunately like Adalberto Mondesi, Josh Bell is waking up just a tad too late in this shortened season. Bell homered on Monday, which makes three in the past five games. In fact, he has 13 hits over his last eight games with just four strikeouts during this span. Strikeouts have been the biggest issue for Bell this season with a high ground ball rate as a close second. If he can finish strong over these next two weeks, he might work his way back into being a Top-12 first baseman in 2021. Boy did Pablo Lopez need to bounce back. After allowed 12 runs over his last two starts, Lopez pitched seven innings of one-run ball on Monday against the Phillies. It helped that J.T. Realmuto and Rhys Hoskins were absent from the lineup, but it was a strong start nonetheless. If you started him for his two-start week, you should feel confident about his next matchup with the Nationals. Based on the underlying numbers, it seems like just a matter of time before Kwang Hyun Kim regresses. After Monday, we'll have to keep waiting. Kim returned from the IL with seven shutout innings against the Brewers, striking out six. It looks like his final two starts will be against the Pirates and Brewers again. Kim makes for a very solid start in both of those matchups.

Monday's biggest losers

It's been quite an inconsistent season for Jesus Luzardo, somebody who entered 2020 with so much promise. We had the bad Luzardo on Monday as he allowed four runs over 4.2 innings against the Mariners. It's worth noting that the they were playing through some rough air conditions due to the wildfires and it was something Luzardo alluded to in his postgame comments. With all this being said, I'll be ready to buy the dip in 2021 if people are looking to fade Luzardo. Speaking of inconsistency, I would put Taylor Rogers in that same category. He entered in the eighth inning of a very important divisional matchup with the White Sox on Monday with the game tied and promptly allowed two runs. Rogers wound up taking the loss and his ERA ballooned to 4.86. To this point Twins manager Rocco Baldelli has been quite loyal to Rogers but maybe this was the final straw. Remember when Nick Castellanos looked like a legitimate breakout about a month ago? Well, after another 0-for-4 with three strikeouts, his batting average is down to .222. To quote the great Ron Burgundy, "that escalated quickly". While the surface stats aren't where they should be, Statcast reveals that Castellanos has been incredibly unlucky. Despite the .222 batting average, he still owns a .294 xBA, which is in the 80th percentile. I'm not overly concerned.

