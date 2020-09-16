Watch Now: Highlights: Indians at Cubs ( 1:31 )

Just another night of baseball where we had two teams score at least 18 runs. This has become somewhat normal in 2020 but hey, what hasn't? One of those teams was the Brewers (more on Jack Flaherty later) and the other was my New York Yankees.

The Bronx Bombers are back! Where to start? DJ LeMahieu added four more hits, including his seventh homer of the season with five RBI and three runs scored. Given the state of the second base position, there is a legitimate argument to be made that LeMahieu should be first at the position heading into 2021. If you had any doubt on Gio Urshela, I think that's been put to rest. He's now batting .290 with a .918 OPS, and Statcast actually tells us he's been unlucky. It was great to see the youngsters Clint Frazier and Deivi Garcia also keep up their fantastic production to this point. "But Frank, what about Luke Voit?" Well, he's our biggest winner of the night.

Zack Wheeler will return and start on Wednesday against the Mets. Get him back in your daily lineups if you can.

Jonathan Schoop landed on the IL with a right wrist sprain.

landed on the IL with a right wrist sprain. Eugenio Suarez was placed on the paternity list for the Reds, which means he'll miss about three days.

Rhys Hoskins could potentially need Tommy John surgery, which is just awful considering his bounce-back 2020.

could potentially need Tommy John surgery, which is just awful considering his bounce-back 2020. J.T. Realmuto remained out on Tuesday with that hip injury he's been dealing with.

Justin Verlander is slated for a 3-4 inning sim game on Wednesday. If all goes well, his return should come soon.

is slated for a 3-4 inning sim game on Wednesday. If all goes well, his return should come soon. Carlos Correa left Tuesday's game after fouling a ball off his leg. The x-rays came back negative and is day-to-day.

After missing Sunday's game, Nolan Arenado was back in the lineup for the Rockies. He finished 1-for-3 with a run scored.

Jose Altuve was back in action for the Astros on Tuesday and went 0-for-3 with a walk.

Willie Calhoun was activated by the Rangers and unsurprisingly went 0-for-4 with a strikeout in his return.

Dreams really do come true! Reliever Demarcus Evans has been promoted by the Texas Rangers. Evans posted a 0.90 ERA in 47 minor league appearances in 2019 and this is not a typo. He had 100 strikeouts in 60 innings pitched but lots of walks. My guess is he's either the closer of the future or the next James Karinchak.

Tuesday's Giants-Mariners game was postponed due to poor air conditions.

Miguel Andujar was optioned back to the Yankees' alternate site because Giancarlo Stanton was activated off the IL. In a game the Yankees scored 20 runs, Stanton went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts.

Gleyber Torres was out Tuesday with that quad injury flaring back up.

Tuesday's biggest winners

Luke Voit launched two homers on Tuesday and now leads baseball with 18 home runs in just 44 games. That's a 66-homer pace over the course of a full season. No, I don't believe Voit would keep that up over an entire season, but I do think he's for real. His expected slugging percentage is .615 this season, which ranks in the 95th percentile. As of now, I think the only first basemen who should be drafted ahead of Voit heading into 2021 are Cody Bellinger, Freddie Freeman and Jose Abreu. Back when Jose Urquidy was dealing with a COVID situation, I didn't envision him being a league winner, but here we are. Urquidy fired seven innings of one-run ball against the Rangers while striking out seven. His final two starts come against the Diamondbacks… and the Rangers! If you managed to pick him up, you should feel fantastic about those two matchups. After years of doubting Javier Baez, I finally gave in for the 2020 season. That would explain why he's having the worst season of his career. Nonetheless, Baez bounced back on Tuesday, adding a home run and a steal against the Indians. We know he has the talent. It's just a matter of Baez making contact and putting everything together over the next week and a half.

Tuesday's biggest losers

What the Flaherty happened on Tuesday? Jack Flaherty was bombarded for nine runs over just three innings against the Brewers in Miller Park. Entering this start, Flaherty looked like his usual self with a 3.08 ERA and a 1.03 WHIP. There's something about Flaherty pitching at Miller Park. Even in his stellar 2019 season, he owned a 7.62 ERA in three starts in Milwaukee. I'm just going to chalk this up to a really dreadful start that comes at a disastrous time for Fantasy managers. At 33 years old, maybe J.D. Martinez has just completely fallen off the cliff. After another 0-for-3 performance on Tuesday, Martinez is batting .201 with a .640 OPS. One of the many storylines to pay attention to this offseason will be how MLB handles video use heading into 2021. It's no secret at this point that Martinez relies heavy on watching video mid-game in order to make adjustments. Due to COVID and other factors, MLB banned the use of video mid-game to players this season. If that is something that isn't re-implemented for 2021, it's time to fade Martinez. How did the Yankees score 20 runs on Tuesday, you ask? Taijuan Walker definitely didn't help. While only one run was earned, Walker still technically allowed seven runs while recording just five outs. His defense did him no favors. Walker's underlying numbers are quite bad, so it was just a matter of time before something like this happened.

