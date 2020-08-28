Seven MLB games were postponed Thursday over protests of the Jacob Blake shooting and social injustice. If you haven't had the opportunity to watch the Mets-Marlins moment of silence, you can find it here. It was a very powerful scene at Citi Field, right here in my backyard of Queens, N.Y.

We still had eight games Thursday, all doubleheaders. I've spent a lot of time apologizing to Trevor Bauer and Tyler Glasnow recently on Fantasy Baseball Today, so it's about time something goes my way. That something was Manny Machado on Thursday, in the form of three home runs! Machado is currently the top ranked third baseman, regardless of format. All signs point to Machado legitimately being back. His strikeouts are down, walks are up and he's hitting more line drives than ever before. I think Fernando Tatis' ascension has helped lift some stress off Machado's shoulders. Of course, Eric Hosmer and Jake Cronenworth have also helped. It wouldn't surprise me if Machado is top-three round pick again in 2021.

Onto the rest of Thursday's action.

THE LATEST IN THE WORLD OF FANTASY BASEBALL

The Dodgers placed Walker Buehler on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 23, with a blister on his right hand. Tony Gonsolin will be called up to start Sunday against the Rangers. He hasn't allowed a run in 14 2/3 innings this season. He's 28% rostered and should be added if you can.

Dodgers recalled Gavin Lux as 29th man for their doubleheader Thursday. Is this just the ultimate tease or what? He was sent down after going 0-for-3 with two strikeouts.

We have trades! The Blue Jays acquired Taijuan Walker from the Mariners for a player to be named later or cash considerations. He does have quality starts in three of his last four but this is actually a negative park shift. If you're desperate for pitching, he's worth an add.

The Rays acquired Brett Phillips from the Royals for Lucius Fox. I don't really get this trade, but I never bet against the Rays when they make a trade.

Charlie Morton was scheduled to throw 25-30 pitches over two innings Thursday, and that session went well. Manager Kevin Cash called the sim game a "big step in the right direction." However, Morton remains without a timetable.

Pirates placed Colin Moran on the 7-day concussion injured list, retroactive to Aug. 24.

Pirates placed closer Keone Kela on the IL, retroactive to Aug. 24, with right forearm tightness. If you need saves, Richard Rodriguez is the next man up here. He picked up his second save of the season Thursday and is only 7% rostered.

Thursday's Biggest Winners

Machado wasn't the only one to hit multiple homers Thursday. Jesse Winker is hot again. Winker finished his doubleheader with five hits and is now up to eight home runs on the season. He's currently batting .333 with an 1.130 OPS. He's approaching the top-30 outfielders rest-of-season. For somebody who started the season as the Cardinals' closer, Kwang Hyun Kim seems to be settling in as a starting pitcher. On Thursday against the Pirates, Kim pitched six innings of one-run ball with three strikeouts. He's now allowed just one run over his past two starts. He's 53% rostered and might be a two-start pitcher next week. I'm quite interested. Mariners prospect Ljay Newsome made his first career start Thursday against the Padres and was solid. He allowed just one run over four innings with four strikeouts. While he doesn't excel with any one pitch in his arsenal, you're looking at elite-level command. In 28 starts across three different minor-league levels last season, Newsome posted a 3.54 ERA and a 1.08 WHIP with 169 strikeouts over 155 innings. He's a name worth monitoring.

Thursday's Biggest Losers

Poor Garrett Richards couldn't escape the first inning Thursday against the Mariners. He allowed six runs and two homers while recording just two outs. It's been a solid return to the mound for Richards this season, despite his strikeout rate being way down from what we're used to seeing. He's a fringy starting pitcher for Fantasy and can be dropped if he's your worst player. We may be looking at the end of the road for Adrian Houser in terms of Fantasy value. He allowed four runs on nine hits over just four innings Thursday against the Reds. He's now allowed exactly four runs in three of his last four starts. While Houser's ground ball rate has remained from last season, his strikeouts have dropped off tremendously. He's even more droppable than Richards. I guess it was only a matter of time for Taylor Williams. The Mariners closer entered Thursday's action with a 3.00 ERA. He left with it up at 6.39. He recorded just two outs against the Padres, and was tagged for five runs. I don't think there's really a next man up for the Mariners. Maybe Yoshi Hirano who recently returned? Hold Williams for now, but this is a situation to monitor.

Thursday's Swinging Strike Leaders