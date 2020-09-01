Watch Now: Highlights: White Sox at Twins ( 1:49 )

Was there anybody the Padres didn't trade for? Sheesh. When Fernando Tatis said "we're aiming for the big cake," he wasn't kidding. Hey, he's a big reason why they're in a position to do so. I'm pretty disappointed my Yankees weren't more aggressive on Clevinger, but I'll save that for another day. You can find the final trades from Monday just below.

Check out Scott White's takes on the Tuesday Waiver Wire and trade deadline winners and losers. Plus we discussed the deadline deals and a lot more on Tuesday's edition of the Fantasy Baseball Today podcast. Follow all our podcasts and subscribe here.

The latest in the world of Fantasy baseball

Monday's biggest winners

Monday's biggest winner didn't even play. It's Zach Plesac. Look, what him and Clevinger did was selfish. There's no way around it. On the mound, however, Plesac looked like one of the biggest breakouts this season. Through three starts he had a 1.29 ERA and a 0.67 WHIP. His 23 fantasy points per game are currently tied for the second among starting pitchers behind only Shane Bieber. Say what you will about him, but it's nice to have Plesac back for Fantasy. Who is this pitcher on the Mariners and what did he do with Marco Gonzales? Gonzales threw a complete game against the Angels on Monday, striking out eight while only walking one. He improved his K:BB ratio to 39:4, coupled with a 3.09 ERA. With most Fantasy trade deadlines passed, just start him with confidence. His next two starts are against the Rangers and the D-Backs. Who knows if this is going to stick, but Greg Holland picked up the save for the Royals in a one-run game Monday. Jesse Hahn pitched the seventh and Scott Barlow pitched the eighth. It's worth mentioning that Barlow pitched the eighth with the Royals trailing at the time and then they took the lead. Holland is only 16% rostered if you're looking for saves.

Monday's biggest losers

You know it's 2020 when Marco Gonzales is out-pitching Gerrit Cole. Cole wasn't himself Monday, allowing four runs and four walks over five innings of work. The four walks were his most in regular season start since September 12, 2018. His ERA now sits at 3.91 through eight starts. The good news is that his ERA through eight starts last season was 4.17. Cole will be alright. Somebody who might not be alright is German Marquez. I'm just tired of the same old song and dance when it comes to the Rockies pitchers: awesome on the road, terrible at home. Marquez allowed five more runs in Coors on Monday, raising his ERA to 4.88. Entering this start, he had a 6.87 ERA at home this season compared to 2.66 on the road. I don't have a problem dropping him. Let's make it two while we're at it. Rich Hill lasted just 3.1 innings Monday, allowing two runs and walking four. He's not going deep into starts. He's walking too many. The strikeouts aren't there. You can't say we didn't try to make Hill a thing again in 2020. It's just not working. He can be dropped.

Monday's swinging strike leaders