Was there anybody the Padres didn't trade for? Sheesh. When Fernando Tatis said "we're aiming for the big cake," he wasn't kidding. Hey, he's a big reason why they're in a position to do so. I'm pretty disappointed my Yankees weren't more aggressive on Clevinger, but I'll save that for another day. You can find the final trades from Monday just below.
The latest in the world of Fantasy baseball
- Like Monday, let's go over the trades before we get into the news.
- The Padres acquired Mike Clevinger, Greg Allen and a PTBNL from the Indians for Austin Hedges, Cal Quantrill, Josh Naylor and three prospects. I don't think this changes much for Clevinger. Naylor is a name to watch in deeper leagues.
- The Reds acquired Archie Bradley from the D-Backs and Brian Goodwin from the Angels… Who closes, Bradley or Raisel Iglesias? I lean Iglesias
- Who closes in Arizona? Stefan Crichton, Junior Guerra and Kevin Ginkel are the names to pay attention. I'm leaning Crichton.
- Jonathan Villar is headed to the Blue Jays while Starling Marte wound up with the Marlins. This one seems pretty easy. We're looking at a positive park shift for Villar and a negative one for Marte. Caleb Smith was sent back to the D-Backs in the Marte trade and is only rostered in 34% of leagues.
- Mike Minor was acquired by the A's while Robbie Ray and Ross Stripling are both headed to the Blue Jays. Let's see if the Blue Jays can get Ray and Stripling back on track. I don't have much interest in Minor at this point.
- At the last second, Taylor Williams was traded to the Padres. Yoshi Hirano was warming up in a one-run game Monday so he looks like the closer and is only rostered in 15% of leagues.
- Ronald Acuña was not in the Braves' lineup Monday because of right hamstring tightness.
- Yandy Diaz was removed from Monday's game with hamstring tightness. He was replaced by Hunter Renfroe
- Rockies placed prospect Brendan Rodgers on the 10-day IL with a right shoulder capsular strain
- Kris Bryant could be activated off the IL Tuesday. He was dealing with a left ring finger sprain.
- Austin Meadows was out of the Rays' lineup Monday due to a sore oblique. He didn't play Sunday, either.
- Charlie Morton will return from the IL Wednesday against the Yankees.
- The Pirates activated Colin Moran off the 7-day concussion IL Monday.
- Sticking with the Pirates, prospect Ke'Bryan Hayes will be promoted ahead of Tuesday's game. We spoke about him last week on Fantasy Baseball Today, and he's not really somebody we're excited about right now.
- The A's and Mariners series, which was supposed to be played Tuesday and Wednesday, has been postponed for precautionary reasons. A member of the A's organization tested positive for COVID over the weekend.
Monday's biggest winners
- Monday's biggest winner didn't even play. It's Zach Plesac. Look, what him and Clevinger did was selfish. There's no way around it. On the mound, however, Plesac looked like one of the biggest breakouts this season. Through three starts he had a 1.29 ERA and a 0.67 WHIP. His 23 fantasy points per game are currently tied for the second among starting pitchers behind only Shane Bieber. Say what you will about him, but it's nice to have Plesac back for Fantasy.
- Who is this pitcher on the Mariners and what did he do with Marco Gonzales? Gonzales threw a complete game against the Angels on Monday, striking out eight while only walking one. He improved his K:BB ratio to 39:4, coupled with a 3.09 ERA. With most Fantasy trade deadlines passed, just start him with confidence. His next two starts are against the Rangers and the D-Backs.
- Who knows if this is going to stick, but Greg Holland picked up the save for the Royals in a one-run game Monday. Jesse Hahn pitched the seventh and Scott Barlow pitched the eighth. It's worth mentioning that Barlow pitched the eighth with the Royals trailing at the time and then they took the lead. Holland is only 16% rostered if you're looking for saves.
Monday's biggest losers
- You know it's 2020 when Marco Gonzales is out-pitching Gerrit Cole. Cole wasn't himself Monday, allowing four runs and four walks over five innings of work. The four walks were his most in regular season start since September 12, 2018. His ERA now sits at 3.91 through eight starts. The good news is that his ERA through eight starts last season was 4.17. Cole will be alright.
- Somebody who might not be alright is German Marquez. I'm just tired of the same old song and dance when it comes to the Rockies pitchers: awesome on the road, terrible at home. Marquez allowed five more runs in Coors on Monday, raising his ERA to 4.88. Entering this start, he had a 6.87 ERA at home this season compared to 2.66 on the road. I don't have a problem dropping him.
- Let's make it two while we're at it. Rich Hill lasted just 3.1 innings Monday, allowing two runs and walking four. He's not going deep into starts. He's walking too many. The strikeouts aren't there. You can't say we didn't try to make Hill a thing again in 2020. It's just not working. He can be dropped.
Monday's swinging strike leaders
- Jacob deGrom vs. MIA—31
- Lucas Giolito at MIN—24
- Gerrit Cole vs. TB—17
- Chase Anderson vs. BAL—16
- Marco Gonzales at LAA—14
- Trevor Williams at MIL—14
- German Marquez vs. SD—14
- Shane Bieber at KC—13
- Dakota Hudson at CIN—12
- Tyler Glasnow at NYY—11