It's true that a lack of starting pitching hasn't been the problem in Fantasy Baseball so far, but some of the pitchers putting up the best numbers are the kind no one saw coming.

It's made for a sort of inversion of the pitcher rankings wherein some of the biggest investments at the position are causing some of the most problems.

I've identified eight for whom this inversion would apply, and if you've suffered with them to this point, you're probably wondering if you should continue to do so or just cut your losses and accept that not every investment is going to work out.

We're still early enough in the season that I would suspect all eight rebound to some degree, maybe even a large one. But odds are that a couple of them won't. Some players just go bust.

And so I'm offering up my level of concern for each by way of a stoplight analogy. Green indicates a low level of concern, yellow moderate, and red high. To further clarify, red doesn't necessarily refer to the worst of these pitchers but the ones whose present conditions I'm most concerned will be permanent.

I know what you're thinking: I could've just listed my concern level as low, moderate or high rather than green, yellow or red. But who doesn't love a good stoplight analogy, right?