This intro has really just become where we highlight the most obvious high-end Fantasy baseball studs of the night, but the main two things you need to know from Tuesday is that Charlie Blackmon is now batting .500 and Dylan Bundy looks like the breakout starting pitcher of 2020. Blackmon has now played 17 games this season and has had multiple hits in 12 of those!

And before you blame it all on Coors Field, he's batting .438 on the road. You can try and sell-high, but I'd really need to be blown away in order to move him. For Bundy, the transformation is real. Of his 103 pitches on Tuesday, just 40 of those were fastballs. More sliders and changeups equals money for Bundy.

Onto the rest of Tuesday night, which we recapped in full on Wednesday's episode of the Fantasy Baseball Today podcast, which also focused on how to approach slow starters in this shortened season.

Tuesday's Biggest Winners

Through four starts, Zac Gallen looks like the budding ace we were hoping for. The most impressive part was that he went into Coors Field Tuesday night and allowed just two runs over seven innings with seven strikeouts. He now has three quality starts in a row with 22 strikeouts to just two walks. Over his first 15 games this season, Eddie Rosario was batting just .208 with a .715 OPS. In the blink of an eye, he's hit three homers over his last two games with seven RBI. It's also a small sample size but Rosario has a 10.9% walk rate thus far. He's never a finished a season with a walk rate higher than 5.9%. On Tuesday's Fantasy Baseball Today podcast, we mentioned that Garrett Hampson has been leading off but only against left-handed pitching. Well, he led off again last night and it was against … Gallen, a right-handed hitter. Hampson now has at least one hit in five of his last six games, plus two steals over his last three. The arrow is pointing up. This is likely smoke and mirrors, but let's give credit where it's due. I left Jon Lester for dead entering the season but he has now allowed just two runs over his first three starts. Lester went into Cleveland Tuesday night and allowed just one run over six innings with four strikeouts. Try and sell him for anything!

Tuesday's Biggest Losers

Please forgive me, but Luis Robert is coming back down to earth. He is a ridiculous athlete and has shown me enough that I think he will be a special player, but he has issues with plate discipline. Over his first 74 plate appearances this season, he's striking out 33.7% of the time. He's also 0-for-9 over his last three games and will consistently bat towards the bottom of the lineup with Anderson back. While only two of Ross Stripling's six runs allowed Tuesday were earned, he still allowed a grand slam to Manny Machado. Outside of his first start this season, Stripling has been subpar. He's also inducing fewer ground balls and swinging strikes than ever before. I'm rooting for Stripling, but he needs to turn it around with Alex Wood rehabbing and Dustin May pitching well. I'm convinced Ryan Pressly isn't healthy. He blew another save Tuesday against the Giants of all teams and now has a 9.82 ERA. He was dealing with a finger injury a few weeks back so perhaps it's still hampering him. I think Andre Scrubb, who pitched the eighth inning Tuesday, is a speculative add in deeper Roto leagues.

Tuesday's Swinging Strike Leaders: