Fantasy Football Week 3: Ranking the streaming options at quarterback, tight end, DST and kicker
We're adding quarterbacks to the streaming mix this week and ranking the top three options at each position.
Some day we're going to run out of additions to make to the weekly streaming article.
Today is not that day.
That's right, in addition to the normal suspects and the deep league plays we added last week, we're adding quarterbacks. While streaming quarterback is not a new or novel idea, I do want to make sure you don't get too carried away with it.
I'm not sitting Marcus Mariota for any of these guys. But I would start them all over Dak Prescott , Eli Manning or Andy Dalton .
|1
Alex Smith Kansas City Chiefs QB
|Alex Smith came back to earth a bit in Week 2, but mostly because there was nowhere to go but down. I wouldn't be surprised if his ownership actually goes down after waivers run this week. That would be a mistake. Smith should have success on the road in San Diego as the Chargers sell out to stop Kareem Hunt .
|2
Jay Cutler Miami Dolphins QB
|Game script will be a bit of a problem for Jay Cutler this week, but you don't need a lot of volume to have a good Fantasy day against the Jets. Cutler was decent in Week 2 against the Chargers, and I expect him to improve on that effort in Week 3. The Jets are surrendering an astounding 8.1 yards per pass attempt after two games.
|3
Trevor Siemian Denver Broncos QB
|Trevor Siemian is the No. 1 quarterback in Fantasy after two weeks. He's also available in more than 75 percent of leagues. The only reason he's not No. 1 on this list is I'm a little concerned about the matchup. The Bills are taking ground-and-pound to a whole new level this season, and they've also been really effective against the pass. Jamey Eisenberg has him as the No. 1 quarterback on the waiver wire this week, and I agree. But I prefer Smith and Cutler as streamers.
|1
Jack Doyle Indianapolis Colts TE
|I was skeptical that Jacoby Brissett would actually make a difference for the Indianapolis Colts offense, but Jack Doyle sure saw one. Doyle received eight targets in Week 2 and caught all of them. In Week 3 he faces a Cleveland Browns defense that gave up 22 PPR Fantasy points to Jesse James and 17 to Benjamin Watson. Doyle is a consensus top 12 tight end this week.
|2
Charles Clay Buffalo Bills TE
|You might be tempted to shy away from Clay because of the fearsome Broncos defense. I get it, but it might be misguided. Jason Witten caught 10 passes and a touchdown against this defense. Clay is still Tyrod Taylor favorite target, and there's no way the Bills receivers are winning outside against those cornerbacks.
|3
Benjamin Watson Baltimore Ravens TE
|I was stunned by Watson's lack of targets in Week 1, but that quickly reversed itself last week. Watson is now tied for the team lead in targets on the season, and that is a trend I expect to continue. There isn't a ton of upside here, but Watson is a solid PPR streamer.
|1
|I'm surprised the Los Angeles Rams saw their ownership drop last week, but it should spike again in Week 3. They get a bad 49ers offense on a short week. I expect they will get after Brian Hoyer , collecting multiple sacks and turnovers.
|2
|It's the weekly free square -- guess who's playing the Jets! Expect the Miami Dolphins to build a big lead and then feast on Josh McCown . They aren't good enough to shut anyone out, but there will be multiple big plays.
|3
|You can stream the Browns or the Colts this week, but the Browns are my preference. This game is going to be a train wreck.
|1
Phil Dawson Arizona Cardinals K
|At some point Phil Dawson is going to be too highly owned to stream. Until then, he's an extremely good option at home against a dreadful Cowboys defense.
|2
Adam Vinatieri Indianapolis Colts K
|Vinatieri has fallen from the elite options until Andrew Luck returns, but this game smells like a field goal bonanza.
|3
Greg Zuerlein Los Angeles Rams K
|Zuerlein is coming off of a monster performance in Week 2. I expect the Rams to play from ahead in this one, and provide another 2-3 attempts for their kicker.
-
