Happy Tuesday, everyone! It was an especially happy Monday for fans on one side of the Subway. The New York Yankees were once again led by Aaron Judge, who has played a lot of hero ball this year -- he collected MLB-leading home runs No. 16 and 17 on a night where the rest of his teammates combined to collect just three hits, all singles. Judge's efforts were not enough as the Yankees fell to the Orioles, their third straight loss. Judge's triple slash is scorching -- .325/.398/.715 -- and those who avoided him in Fantasy drafts due to injury concerns are probably regretting that right now.

The Yankees couldn't get the job done but the New York Mets delivered another impressive performance. It's never easy to defeat the San Francisco Giants in their house but the Mets did just that on their way to a 13-3 blowout on Monday. Pete Alonso homered, drove in three runs and collected three total hits to lead the Mets. Alonso appeared as a screaming value in early February drafts and although his ADP rose him to a similar range to where Vlad Guerrero was being drafted prior to the 2021 season, it's now looking like we didn't move him high enough. Alonso has racked up 40 RBI in just 44 games.

Here's what Scott wrote about Holmes as a fill-in option for Chapman while he's on the IL: "Clay Holmes is fairly well vetted as a closer already, having secured four saves as an occasional fill-in for Chapman. His ERA currently sits at 0.42, and in 45 appearances with the Yankees between this year and last, he has a 1.09 ERA, 0.74 WHIP and 10.0 K/9. He was already attracting interest in Fantasy just as a ratios darling, and we may be rooting for him to overtake Chapman outright (unlikely though it seems). For what it's worth, Chad Green is no longer a viable alternative, having recently succumbed to Tommy John surgery."

Jhoan Duran and Matt Barnes have recently collected saves.



Wheeler buy-low is over

Last week we discussed Phillies SP Zack Wheeler as a last chance to buy candidate for those who were dwelling on his overall numbers and not focused on his last four starts. That window has likely closed after Monday's outing. Wheeler used the first month of the season as an extended spring training after missing almost all of the spring, but he has rounded into form with a dominant May. On Monday, Wheeler shut down the Braves lineup with 6 2/3 innings of two-run ball. He allowed just eight hits and was in total command (yielding zero walks). Most impressively, Wheeler struck out 10 batters and induced 20 swinging strikes.

Wheeler has racked up a 1.40 ERA with 40 strikeouts over his last 32 2/3 innings pitched and that includes seven-plus strikeouts in each of his last five starts. If you can still acquire Wheeler for the price of a SP2, start your trade discussions now.

Young prospects providing value

Julio Rodriguez continues to put together a red-hot May. On Monday, he delivered two hits and his fourth homer of the season. Rodriguez is now batting .274 after flirting with numbers well below the Mendoza line in April. He offers league-challenging stolen base upside and power, and he's getting on base. Rodriguez is the play for AL Rookie of the Year.

continues to put together a red-hot May. On Monday, he delivered two hits and his fourth homer of the season. Rodriguez is now batting .274 after flirting with numbers well below the Mendoza line in April. He offers league-challenging stolen base upside and power, and he's getting on base. Rodriguez is the play for AL Rookie of the Year. Ke'Bryan Hayes is adding Fantasy value in a somewhat unexpected way. On Monday, he went 3-for-3 with a walk and brought his batting average all the way up to .290. In today's Fantasy landscape, a .290 average moves you right near the top of the pack. And although the power isn't there, Hayes is delivering unexpected speed; he picked up his fifth stolen base on Monday.

is adding Fantasy value in a somewhat unexpected way. On Monday, he went 3-for-3 with a walk and brought his batting average all the way up to .290. In today's Fantasy landscape, a .290 average moves you right near the top of the pack. And although the power isn't there, Hayes is delivering unexpected speed; he picked up his fifth stolen base on Monday. Patrick Wisdom is a bit of a one-trick pony, but he continues to deliver on that one trick. Wisdom clocked his 10th home run of the 2022 season and despite the consistent source of pop, he remains just 68% rostered in CBS leagues.

Goldschmidt a darkhorse for NL MVP

While Julio Rodriguez is becoming the clear-cut favorite for AL Rookie of the Year, veteran Paul Goldschmidt is making a case to be a darkhorse candidate for NL MVP in his age-34 season. Goldschmidt has been a key factor in St. Louis' early-season success and he hit a walk-off grand slam on Monday. It's uncertain if he can continue at this pace at his age, but right now Goldschmidt is absolute clobbering the baseball. He entered Monday with a .338 average, a .961 OPS, seven homers, 33 RBI, 25 runs and three stolen bases before his grand slam.

News and lineup notes

