Doubront signed a contract Tuesday with the Chinese Professional Baseball League's Uni-President 7-Eleven Lions, CPBLStats.com reports.
Doubront didn't play professionally in 2020 after spending the 2019 season in the Mexican League, where he posted a 4.58 ERA over 122.2 innings. Now 33 years old and headed overseas to continue his career, Doubront's chances of appearing in the majors again look slim. He hasn't pitched in MLB since 2015, when he tossed 75.1 innings between the Athletics and Blue Jays.
