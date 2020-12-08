Hernandez is likely to pitch for a big-league team in 2021, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

Multiple teams are showing interest in Hernandez, who had an excellent spring training with the Braves (1.98 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 14 strikeouts in 13.2 innings) before opting out of the 2020 season. The 34-year-old righty has been roughly a replacement level starter since 2017, but he could at least eat innings at the back of a rotation.