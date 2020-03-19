Felix Jorge: Cut by Cincinnati
The Reds released Jorge on March 10.
After joining the organization on a minor-league deal last season, Jorge didn't pitch for any of the Reds' affiliates in 2019, instead spending most of the campaign on the 60-day injured list. It's unclear where the 26-year-old stands on the health front at this stage, but the Reds evidently weren't interested in reserving a spot for him on their pitching staffs at Triple-A Louisville or Double-A Chattanooga.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Duck Albies
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Draft Smoak
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Go Santander
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 191-200
We all love a bargain, and at this stage those with solid attention spans can find some gems.
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 181-190
Potential power. Potential steals. No sure things, but lots of upside remains this deep.
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 171-180
It's never too late to improve your team, and some of these 10 players will make a difference...