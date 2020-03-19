Play

The Reds released Jorge on March 10.

After joining the organization on a minor-league deal last season, Jorge didn't pitch for any of the Reds' affiliates in 2019, instead spending most of the campaign on the 60-day injured list. It's unclear where the 26-year-old stands on the health front at this stage, but the Reds evidently weren't interested in reserving a spot for him on their pitching staffs at Triple-A Louisville or Double-A Chattanooga.

