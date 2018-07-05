Felix Jorge: Let go by Minnesota
The Twins released Jorge (triceps) on Wednesday.
Minnesota previously designated the 24-year-old for assignment after he made a couple rehab starts for one of the Twins' rookie-level affiliates in late June. The right-hander was first added to the 40-man roster ahead of the 2017 season and made two spot starts for the big club, giving up nine runs over 7.2 innings. Now a free agent, Jorge will look to prove to suitors that the right triceps injury he has battled throughout the season is no longer a concern before he signs with a club.
