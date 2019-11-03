The Giants declined Abad's club option for 2020 on Saturday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Abad joined the Giants on a minor-league deal in February and didn't make his way to the majors until mid-August. The veteran southpaw had a 4.15 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 9:3 K:BB over 13 innings as he now returns to free agency.

More News
Our Latest Stories