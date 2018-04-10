Fernando Abad: Remains free agent
Abad never actually came to terms with the Mets on a minor-league contract, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.
A press release stated that Abad came to terms with New York at the end of March, but that deal apparently never came to fruition. It's unclear whether he's still close to a deal with the team or not, but for now, he'll remain a free agent. Abad produced a 3.30 ERA in 48 appearances with the Red Sox last season.
