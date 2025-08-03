Wall opted out of his minor-league contract with the Padres on Saturday, Kiley McDaniel of ESPN.com reports.

Wall slashed .298/.384/.429 with four home runs, 39 RBI and 21 stolen bases over 69 games with Triple-A El Paso, but that wasn't enough to get him a look with the big-league club. He's thus elected to become a free agent and pursue an opportunity elsewhere. Over 31 career major-league regular-season games between Atlanta and Miami, Wall has slashed .311/.380/.422 with a home run, three RBI and nine steals in 13 attempts.