Forrest Wall: Opts out of minor-league deal
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wall opted out of his minor-league contract with the Padres on Saturday, Kiley McDaniel of ESPN.com reports.
Wall slashed .298/.384/.429 with four home runs, 39 RBI and 21 stolen bases over 69 games with Triple-A El Paso, but that wasn't enough to get him a look with the big-league club. He's thus elected to become a free agent and pursue an opportunity elsewhere. Over 31 career major-league regular-season games between Atlanta and Miami, Wall has slashed .311/.380/.422 with a home run, three RBI and nine steals in 13 attempts.
More News
-
Padres' Forrest Wall: Cut from big-league camp•
-
Padres' Forrest Wall: Heads to San Diego on MiLB deal•
-
Orioles' Forrest Wall: Remains in organization•
-
Orioles' Forrest Wall: Dropped from 40-man roster•
-
Orioles' Forrest Wall: Claimed by Baltimore•
-
Marlins' Forrest Wall: Loses 40-man roster spot•