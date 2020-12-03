Griffin (elbow) was non-tendered by the Royals on Wednesday.
The 25-year-old was designated for assignment earlier this week and will now become an unrestricted free agent. Griffin underwent Tommy John surgery in mid-August, so he may be sidelined for the entirety of the 2021 season.
