Cervelli (concussion) was released by the Pirates on Thursday.

This is a sad situation, as Cervelli's numerous concussions have made his future as a catcher in professional baseball pretty suspect, but his bat doesn't profile at any other position. There was a bit of a controversy earlier in the year when it was reported that Cervelli was going to give up catching, only for the veteran to say that those reports were inaccurate. He has a deal in place to join the Braves, per Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, but it is unclear if it will be a major-league or minor-league deal.

More News
Our Latest Stories