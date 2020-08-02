Liriano announced Sunday he is opting out of the 2020 season, freelance baseball writer Robert Murray reports.
The veteran southpaw was with the Phillies in summer camp before being released in mid-July, and he'll sit out 2020 rather than signing on with another team. Liriano was already contemplating his status before ultimately reporting to camp, so it's not a major surprise he decided to opt out. The 36-year-old had a 3.47 ERA and 1.36 WHIP with the Pirates last season and figures to draw some interest again during the offseason.
