Frank Lopez: Released by Brewers
Lopez was released by Milwaukee on Saturday.
Lopez joined the organization in June after being let go by Texas and played in 12 games for the Brewers' High-A affiliate during the course of the summer. He posted a 5.85 ERA and 1.75 WHIP over 40 innings and will look to find a new home in the coming months.
