Lopez was released by Milwaukee on Saturday.

Lopez joined the organization in June after being let go by Texas and played in 12 games for the Brewers' High-A affiliate during the course of the summer. He posted a 5.85 ERA and 1.75 WHIP over 40 innings and will look to find a new home in the coming months.

