Frankie Montas: Officially parts ways with Mets
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Mets released Montas (elbow) on Wednesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
The move was a foregone conclusion after Montas was designated for assignment Tuesday. The veteran right-hander will miss the entire 2026 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery. Montas is still owed $17 million next season, and the Mets will be responsible for picking up that tab.
