Galvis did not receive a $17.9 million qualifying offer from the Padres before Friday's deadline, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Galvis is set to hit the open market for the first time in his career after spending six seasons with the Phillies and one with the Padres. The soon-to-be 29-year-old appeared in all 162 games for San Diego in 2018, hitting .248/.299/.380 with 13 homers and eight stolen bases.