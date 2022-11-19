The Rockies declined to tender Hampson a contract for 2023, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.
Fantasy players used to dream on Hampson's speed, but he couldn't hit enough to allow that speed to play, even while calling Coors Field home. As he enters free agency, Hampson is 28 years old with a career .235/.296/.370 batting line across 1,279 plate appearances.
More News
-
Rockies' Garrett Hampson: Posts steal as pinch runner•
-
Rockies' Garrett Hampson: Absent from Saturday's lineup•
-
Rockies' Garrett Hampson: Adds steal Sunday•
-
Rockies' Garrett Hampson: Flashes speed in twin bill•
-
Rockies' Garrett Hampson: Filling in for resting Grichuk•
-
Rockies' Garrett Hampson: In line for more opportunity•