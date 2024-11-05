Cabrera cleared waivers and opted for free agency Monday.

Cabrera served as one of Toronto's more reliable bullpen arms during the 2024 season, cruising to a 3.00 ERA and 1.40 WHIP with a 48:29 K:BB in his first 66 appearances (60.0 innings) before surrendering five runs in his final three outings of the year to inflate his ERA to 3.59. He shouldn't have much trouble latching on elsewhere heading into his age-28 season.